Sunseeker announces details of the new Predator 65

by Sunseeker 26 Oct 05:43 PDT

Sunseeker is proud to announce details of the all-new Predator 65. The 65-foot model benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and maneuverability.

  • Brand new model to the Predator range
  • Powered exclusively by Volvo Penta IPS, offering an exhilarating driving experience
  • Highly configurable outdoor and indoor spaces
  • Luxurious interior appointments

Complete with joystick control and 35-knot capability, she will provide an exhilarating, one-of-a-kind driving experience in well-appointed surroundings.

Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side. Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit.

Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sliding doors to starboard and a dropping window portside allow the cockpit to merge seamlessly with the open-plan interior living space on the main deck. Generous proportions lend ample space to the galley positioned aft, complemented by a full-height shelving unit on the starboard side. The main saloon features U-shaped seating and a fixed TV sat behind the helm station forward. The space is highly customisable with options to include seating on the starboard side with a rise and fall TV, or extended port side seating to suit the lower galley arrangement. The oversized polished carbon fibre sunroof above the helm opens to more than 2m in width, flooding the living space forward with even more natural light.

Below deck, the three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en-suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
An extra-wide tender garage allows a Williams 345 jet tender to be carried and launched via a new diagonal sliding hydraulic bathing platform. The additional garage space can store SeaBobs, inflatable paddleboards, diving equipment or racking. If specified as a Beach Club, the fully-flush floor lends itself to free-standing furniture with a rain shower, lighting and speakers built in to the opened door.

Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The Predator 65 is an exciting proposition for any prospective buyer. With dynamic handling and exceptional performance, the driving experience is peerless whilst providing spacious living quarters for owners to enjoy extended time on the open water. The passion of the in-house Sunseeker design and engineering teams are reflected in the outstanding innovations on board this exciting new model."

Predator 65 - Main deck - photo © Sunseeker International
Predator 65 principal characteristics:

  • Classification - CE Category A
  • Length Overall - 20.50m / 67'2"
  • Beam - 5.10m / 16'8"
  • Draft - 1.60m / 5'3"
  • Displacement - 37,810 kg / 83,357 lb
  • Fuel capacity - 3,500 litres / 924 US gal.
  • Fresh water capacity - 800 litres / 211 US gal.
  • Black water capacity - 200 litres / 52 US gal.
  • Accommodation - Up to 7 guests and up to 1 crew
  • Engine option - Volvo Penta IPS up to 2,000 PS
  • Maximum speed - Up to 35 knots
  • Range at 10 knots - Up to 750 nautical miles
  • Drives - Pods

Related Articles

New Manhattan 68 Pacific photography revealed
Fundametally about offering versatility to owners Sunseeker reveals new photography of the first Manhattan 68 Pacific optional layout. Fundamentally about offering versatility to owners, the Pacific arrangement offers an exceptional amount of space for a boat of this size. Posted on 15 Oct Sunseeker Superhawk 55 launching soon
New to the Sunseeker Performance range, ultimate open-top day boat. Today, at Cannes Yachting Festival, Sunseeker International announced the concept details of its new Superhawk 55. This model is a striking new premium motor yacht in the Performance range. Posted on 8 Sep Introducing the Sunseeker line-up for FLIBS
Full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 27 - 31 October 2021. Posted on 24 Aug Sunseeker unveils new imagery for 65 sport yacht
Speeds of up to 35 knots courtesy of the Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 engines The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht features a level of dynamism and excitement that is unparalleled; the driving experience is one of pure euphoria. Posted on 22 Jul The all new Sunseeker 100 Yacht
The first is now in production with four orders confirmed and deposited Sunseeker is delighted to reveal the latest details and imagery showcasing the elegant and striking lines of the all-new 100 Yacht. Posted on 8 Jun Sunseeker breaks boundaries with new 90 Ocean
A spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries and create a spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space; thanks not only to her substantial beam but her stem bow. Posted on 24 May Sunseeker's new Predator 55 Evo unleashed
A perfect blend of design, technology and craftmanship The Predator 55 EVO™ is a technology-led, cutting-edge Sunseeker model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. The evolutionary design is emphasised in the Predator 55 EVO™ superstructure and interior. Posted on 22 May Sunseeker reveals all-new Manhattan 55
Meticulously designed to enhance comfort and cruising Following the phenomenal success of the Manhattan 52, having delivered a staggering 131 yachts since its introduction, Sunseeker unveils details of its latest flybridge model, the stunning, all-new Manhattan 55. Posted on 20 May Introducing Sunseeker's new 88 Yacht
Combining a superyacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category This stunning new yacht perfectly showcases the company's design and technological excellence, creating an innovative, class-leading model that has been considered in meticulous detail and exudes a style and elegance that is distinctively Sunseeker. Posted on 18 May Sunseeker debuts its new 65 Sport Yacht
Including the innovative 'Skyhelm™' Showcasing the revolutionary design philosophy of next-generation Sunseeker models, this new yacht underlines the brand's commitment to bringing even more exciting new products to market. Posted on 16 May
