Sunseeker announces details of the new Predator 65

by Sunseeker 26 Oct 05:43 PDT

Sunseeker is proud to announce details of the all-new Predator 65. The 65-foot model benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and maneuverability.

Brand new model to the Predator range

Powered exclusively by Volvo Penta IPS, offering an exhilarating driving experience

Highly configurable outdoor and indoor spaces

Luxurious interior appointments

Complete with joystick control and 35-knot capability, she will provide an exhilarating, one-of-a-kind driving experience in well-appointed surroundings.

The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side. Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit.

Sliding doors to starboard and a dropping window portside allow the cockpit to merge seamlessly with the open-plan interior living space on the main deck. Generous proportions lend ample space to the galley positioned aft, complemented by a full-height shelving unit on the starboard side. The main saloon features U-shaped seating and a fixed TV sat behind the helm station forward. The space is highly customisable with options to include seating on the starboard side with a rise and fall TV, or extended port side seating to suit the lower galley arrangement. The oversized polished carbon fibre sunroof above the helm opens to more than 2m in width, flooding the living space forward with even more natural light.

Below deck, the three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en-suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

An extra-wide tender garage allows a Williams 345 jet tender to be carried and launched via a new diagonal sliding hydraulic bathing platform. The additional garage space can store SeaBobs, inflatable paddleboards, diving equipment or racking. If specified as a Beach Club, the fully-flush floor lends itself to free-standing furniture with a rain shower, lighting and speakers built in to the opened door.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "The Predator 65 is an exciting proposition for any prospective buyer. With dynamic handling and exceptional performance, the driving experience is peerless whilst providing spacious living quarters for owners to enjoy extended time on the open water. The passion of the in-house Sunseeker design and engineering teams are reflected in the outstanding innovations on board this exciting new model."

Predator 65 principal characteristics: