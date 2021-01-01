Please select your home edition
Edition
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - LEADERBOARD

Short Marine is partnering with Game and Leisure Boats.

by Short Marine 26 Oct 21:14 PDT
Bothers Sam and Ryan Short at the Mosman HQ. © Short Marine

Best of Breed

Short Marine is partnering with Game and Leisure Boats.

Best of Breed - Short Marine Game & Leisure Boats - photo © Short Marine
Best of Breed - Short Marine Game & Leisure Boats - photo © Short Marine

Third generation members of the famous marine industry name, brothers Ryan and Sam have really grown from their base at The Spit in Mosman on Sydney’s renowned harbour. The industry, boats, and fishing are well and truly in their blood, and it shows with repeat customers, and massive weekly flow of vessels through their service division.

Game and Leisure Boats Dealer Principal, Graham McCloy, is continuing on at the Runaway Bay location, which will no doubt be fantastic news for the large and loyal customer base they have built up over the years. All of the Game and Leisure Boats team is also continuing on with their current roles inside the organisation, ensuring it really is business as usual.

Carmen, Roy, and Graham McCloy. - photo © Short Marine
Carmen, Roy, and Graham McCloy. - photo © Short Marine

The new group assumes the Australian distributorship for the highly regarded fishing and recreational brands of Grady-White, who have recognised both groups for years with International Dealer Awards, along with Viking, Valhalla, Hatteras, Cabo, and Capelli, as well as remaining the Queensland dealers for Regal and Caribbean vessels.

Ultra-practical, dependable, high performance, and seaworthy – Grady-White Boats. - photo © Short Marine
Ultra-practical, dependable, high performance, and seaworthy – Grady-White Boats. - photo © Short Marine

This is in addition to the suite of exceptional engine, electronics and accessories brands the group also retails. These include Yamaha, Garmin, Raymarine, Simrad, and Furuno.

The expanded presence in the Queensland market brings Short Marine’s valued service and maintenance elements to bear, and is also an added bonus for those who travel far for their boating.

Game & Leisure Boats at Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast. - photo © Short Marine
Game & Leisure Boats at Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast. - photo © Short Marine

Ryan and Sam will also spend time at Game and Leisure Boats during the initial period, so you are bound to see a Short at one location, or the other. Ryan commented, “It will continue being called Game and Leisure Boats on the Gold Coast, as will Short Marine in Sydney. We want to build on Game and Leisure’s success over the years. The Gold Coast is home for us, we grew up here, and our mum still lives here, as do a lot of our family.”

“Boating is what people look forward to on the weekend. It’s responsible for creating memories that stick with families for lifetimes (like it has with us). Most importantly, we believe the Gold Coast and Sydney they are the two best places to go boating in Australia, and the world.” We really think there is a market for all of their world class brands we do not already cover, such as such as Viking and Valhalla, to be marketed in Sydney.”

Short Marine at The Spit, Mosman. - photo © Short Marine
Short Marine at The Spit, Mosman. - photo © Short Marine

Short Marine is a service based business in Sydney with a team of 35; 25 of them being in the service department. Having such a service-focused business is the recipe to their success, and also resulted in so many sales. Having customers come to them when they need a boat cleaned, serviced, repaired, or a new boat, whatever is all part of a standard day, all week and weekend long.

Relaxing on Sydney Harbour aboard the Capelli Tempest 40. - photo © Short Marine
Relaxing on Sydney Harbour aboard the Capelli Tempest 40. - photo © Short Marine

Short Marine comprises a team of experienced shipwrights, mechanics, electricians, detailers, service and client relations managers, as well as the sales team, all residing under the one roof (along with the hardstand where they work on the boats, naturally). On average, their own Travelift retrieves and returns 20 vessels per week. Both Ryan and Sam are adamant that there is a lot of potential on offer by doing the very same thing for the Gold Coast.

Graham McCloy said, “This is all about representing the world’s best brands in each category, and we are delighted to have the expanded full service offering to provide for our clients. You can expect more of what you love about Game and Leisure. Chris Jones, Carmen and I will still be around, along with the entire team, including Roy of course, so please come in, say ‘Hi’, and meet the Shorts.”

Revered sports fishing brand Viking is part of the stable. This is the brand new 64 Convertible. Four staterooms and twin 2000mhp MTUs for 42 knots WOT and 36 knot cruising. - photo © Short Marine
Revered sports fishing brand Viking is part of the stable. This is the brand new 64 Convertible. Four staterooms and twin 2000mhp MTUs for 42 knots WOT and 36 knot cruising. - photo © Short Marine

In closing, and speaking about the future, Ryan said, “What gets us up every day is knowing that in the next five years, we will be recognised for offering the best boating experience in the world. We’re so excited about that, and simply cannot wait to get more people to experience what we’re all about.”

Experience the best of breed from either Runaway Bay or Mosman with Game and Leisure Boats + Short Marine.

Related Articles

BGX70 U.S. premiere at FLIBS 2021
The disruptive and award-winning BGX70 makes her debut at Fort Lauderdale After the success achieved in the European market, the awaited BGX70 crosses the oceans to meet the American public for the first time during the 2021 edition of the largest boat show in the US. Posted on 26 Oct World Première of the Sanlorenzo SL106A at FLIBS
SL86, SL96A, SX88 and SX112 also on display at Fort Lauderdale From October 27 to 31, the yachts of Sanlorenzo will be on stage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest "in-water" boat show in the world. Posted on 26 Oct CMC Marine at the Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show
Exhibiting the HS60 fin stabilizer and Waveless STAB 25 CMC Marine is proud to announce its participation in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. From October 27 to 31, CMC Marine will be exhibiting the HS60 fin stabilizer, in the renowned Stabilis Electra line, and Waveless STAB 25. Posted on 26 Oct Mini Schmitt & Ongaro Horns are mighty in volume
Standard and All Stainless Mini Compact Single Horns are ideal for a wide range of installations Extremely adaptable, Schmitt & Ongaro Mini Horns will fit in the tightest of spots and can be top- or flush-mounted, or hidden inside the boat. Posted on 26 Oct American debuts for Motopanfilo 37m and Oasis 40m
This year there will be three Benetti superyachts on show at FLIBS Benetti will be showcasing, for the first time in the US, the new Motopanfilo 37M, a yacht that perfectly embodies the union between the brand's signature style and the storied tradition of Loro Piana Interiors. Posted on 26 Oct Sunseeker announces details of the new Predator 65
Powered exclusively by Volvo Penta IPS, offering an exhilarating driving experience Sunseeker is proud to announce details of the all-new Predator 65. The 65-foot model benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and maneuverability. Posted on 26 Oct Cobalt expands its family day boat line
With the new 13-passenger R4 Outboard Building on the success of its popular R Series of day boats, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of the all-new R4 Outboard, a family-sized sport runabout incorporating sleek lines and excellent performance. Posted on 26 Oct Countdown on for first CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel
Nearing completion, she will launch in the next month With painting on the pilothouse and flybridge now complete, the team is moving its attention to the main deck and hull paintwork before the yacht is launched and undergoes sea trials. Posted on 25 Oct U-Boat Worx unveils new high-speed submersible
Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market Dutch submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, reveals the fastest addition yet to its already impressive fleet of models - the Super Sub. Posted on 25 Oct Absolute set for Fort Lauderdale
American debut of the 48 Coupé and 60 FLY Now in its 62nd edition, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show (FLIBS), "the largest boat show of the seven seas" for superyachts and superyacht enthusiasts, will be held in Florida from 27 to 31 October. Posted on 25 Oct
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOMComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy