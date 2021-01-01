Short Marine is partnering with Game and Leisure Boats.

by Short Marine 26 Oct 21:14 PDT

Best of Breed

Third generation members of the famous marine industry name, brothers Ryan and Sam have really grown from their base at The Spit in Mosman on Sydney’s renowned harbour. The industry, boats, and fishing are well and truly in their blood, and it shows with repeat customers, and massive weekly flow of vessels through their service division.

Game and Leisure Boats Dealer Principal, Graham McCloy, is continuing on at the Runaway Bay location, which will no doubt be fantastic news for the large and loyal customer base they have built up over the years. All of the Game and Leisure Boats team is also continuing on with their current roles inside the organisation, ensuring it really is business as usual.

The new group assumes the Australian distributorship for the highly regarded fishing and recreational brands of Grady-White, who have recognised both groups for years with International Dealer Awards, along with Viking, Valhalla, Hatteras, Cabo, and Capelli, as well as remaining the Queensland dealers for Regal and Caribbean vessels.

This is in addition to the suite of exceptional engine, electronics and accessories brands the group also retails. These include Yamaha, Garmin, Raymarine, Simrad, and Furuno.

The expanded presence in the Queensland market brings Short Marine’s valued service and maintenance elements to bear, and is also an added bonus for those who travel far for their boating.

Ryan and Sam will also spend time at Game and Leisure Boats during the initial period, so you are bound to see a Short at one location, or the other. Ryan commented, “It will continue being called Game and Leisure Boats on the Gold Coast, as will Short Marine in Sydney. We want to build on Game and Leisure’s success over the years. The Gold Coast is home for us, we grew up here, and our mum still lives here, as do a lot of our family.”

“Boating is what people look forward to on the weekend. It’s responsible for creating memories that stick with families for lifetimes (like it has with us). Most importantly, we believe the Gold Coast and Sydney they are the two best places to go boating in Australia, and the world.” We really think there is a market for all of their world class brands we do not already cover, such as such as Viking and Valhalla, to be marketed in Sydney.”

Short Marine is a service based business in Sydney with a team of 35; 25 of them being in the service department. Having such a service-focused business is the recipe to their success, and also resulted in so many sales. Having customers come to them when they need a boat cleaned, serviced, repaired, or a new boat, whatever is all part of a standard day, all week and weekend long.

Short Marine comprises a team of experienced shipwrights, mechanics, electricians, detailers, service and client relations managers, as well as the sales team, all residing under the one roof (along with the hardstand where they work on the boats, naturally). On average, their own Travelift retrieves and returns 20 vessels per week. Both Ryan and Sam are adamant that there is a lot of potential on offer by doing the very same thing for the Gold Coast.

Graham McCloy said, “This is all about representing the world’s best brands in each category, and we are delighted to have the expanded full service offering to provide for our clients. You can expect more of what you love about Game and Leisure. Chris Jones, Carmen and I will still be around, along with the entire team, including Roy of course, so please come in, say ‘Hi’, and meet the Shorts.”

In closing, and speaking about the future, Ryan said, “What gets us up every day is knowing that in the next five years, we will be recognised for offering the best boating experience in the world. We’re so excited about that, and simply cannot wait to get more people to experience what we’re all about.”

Experience the best of breed from either Runaway Bay or Mosman with Game and Leisure Boats + Short Marine.