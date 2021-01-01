EXTRA X96 Triplex - Live the extra-comfort

by Extra Yachts 29 Oct 01:25 PDT

EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, presents the new X96 TRIPLEX where on-board volumes and comfort reach their ultimate expression both in terms of space and contemporary elegance.

Francesco Guida penned the exterior lines while Hot Lab studio designed the interior. The EXTRA lines distinguish themselves for the captivating design of the profile, instantly conveying a strong personality and a marked identity.

Refined contrasts between the clear and soft white fiberglass surfaces and the elegant dark windows provide unparalleled brightness and panoramic views to the exclusive interior living areas.

X96 Triplex is a comfortable, spacious, refined boat, designed with no boundaries for fashion and technical solutions, ultimately a mature and well-built boat.

A chromatic palette characterized by reddish brown and sand, woods with a naturally desaturated essence, reflective whites and black metals create sharp yet calm contrasts.

All accompanied by fresh colours for the decor: blue, turquoise, teal.

Here and there the style gives in to few classic hints such as in the parquet laying pattern, in the soft and rounded lines, in the richness of the setting and in the abundant use of traditional decorative elements: paintings, tableware, wall lamps. However, these classic notes keep well within the modern style criteria, creating a harmonious blend of elements that makes each environment rich and elegant yet sober and naturally hospitable.

On the main deck, the cockpit features a large freestanding sofa and a glass sliding door connects it to the spacious salon with a spectacular C-shaped sofa and occasional armchair. The retractable TV is hidden inside the console to starboard.

Thanks to a maximum beam of 7.6 meters, the owner's cabin positioned at the bow on the main deck is the largest in the category for boats under 30 meters.

Provided with a large separate wardrobe, it has been designed to guarantee maximum privacy to its occupants.

The upper deck is laid out as an ample, open-air living room thanks to the opening windows able to create a single large area with the cockpit, furnished with a modular sofa, bar and a 12-seater dining table.

Also, here we find the helm station and the galley communicating directly with the dining area through a large window with an automatic up/down mechanism.

A second relaxation area with maxi sunbathing facilities is laid out in the bow. Beneath it hides a 4.35 metre tender.

The sun deck, featuring two areas dedicated to sunbathing and living, offers a privileged place to fully enjoy cruising in total comfort and privacy.

Below deck, there are four guest cabins: two VIP cabins with central bed and two cabins with single beds, all with en-suite bathroom.

The X96 Triplex semi-displacement propulsion system can rely on 3 powerful Volvo Penta IPS engines of 1000 horsepower each capable of pushing it up to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

The EXTRA Yachts range now has three different lines: FAST, LOFT and TRIPLEX. Each one comprises different models to give guests the thrill of fully experiencing contact with nature, creating an intense feeling with the sea both during navigation and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by the large internal and external volumes.