Surf the world on a Superyacht

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 28 Oct 18:02 PDT

A guide to the ultimate surfing destinations, best seen from a Superyacht

Surfing, superyachts, and sunshine, now does that not sound like the most epic holiday ever?

There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht, with the sea breeze in your hair and a gorgeous new surf spot to visit each day. Owning a yacht is the ultimate getaway and can allow you to go further afield and discover completely unique destinations, some only accessible by boat.

In addition to facilities that would rival that of a five-star hotel, you will also have a dedicated captain, crew and chef who will ensure an unforgettable holiday for you and your closest friends and family. There will be a range of water sports equipment on board, which allows you to enjoy adventure as well as luxury.

When you are planning your getaway to catch your perfect wave, consider these world-class surfing destinations, best seen from a superyacht.

Bali, Indonesia

Many surfers consider Bali to be the ultimate surf destination. With its calm, chilled out atmosphere, this island offers exceptional surfing year-round at 60 different left-hand and right-hand breaks. An island paradise known for its fine sandy beaches and crystal-clear water; Bali has varied surf breaks for surfers of all levels to enjoy a day on the waves.

For beginners, Kuta beach is a great spot for learning how to ride waves. For the more experienced surfers there is Ceningan Point and Karamas beach and for the fearless surfers, Ketewel or Impossibles will provide you with the ultimate surfing challenge.

During breaks from the swell sunbathe and snorkel on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, or simply relax as you explore the spectacular coastline from the comfort of your own luxury yacht.

Fiji

This Pacific Ocean paradise offers non-stop good weather, tubular reefs, and strong swells. The waves are substantial year-round but are the best in November whereas December sees the highest water temperature, often reaching up to 28 °C.

Yanuca Island is great for casual surfing but if you are an expert looking for dream waves, you should visit Cloudbreak on Tavarua island, home of the Fiji Pro. Cloudbreak is one of the best waves on the planet and can reach up to 10 meters in size.

On the days during your yacht holiday when you want a break from surfing, explore Fiji’s world-class dive sites, where you can meet reef sharks, turtles, manta rays and tropical fish in every colour of the rainbow.

The Maldives

Nestled within the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a tropical nation of 26 atolls made up of over 1,190 coral islands and inlets. Offering some of the best cruising in the world, you will experience a journey of discovery that incorporates white sand beaches, secluded anchorages, and a laid-back pace of life.

Cokes (Thulusdhoo Island), Five Islands, Pasta Point, Tombstones and Yin Yang are the Maldives best surf destinations suitable for surfers of all levels of experience.

Between the months of March to October, which is the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, is the best time for a surfing holiday to The Maldives as the storms bring the largest swells to this gorgeous group of islands.

A surfing holiday in The Maldives is the best possible way to experience the variety of waves and breaks this country has to offer, as well as enjoying time on your private yacht between each session. You could also try your hand at many other activities including diving, snorkelling, and fishing.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica, home to the life motto of ‘Pura Vida’ meaning pure life; this beautiful country boasts some of the best surfing on the planet. With waves crashing on golden sand beaches situated right next to lush rainforests, we can understand why this destination is loved by surfers from all over the world.

Tamarindo Beach is located on the Pacific side of the island, an action-packed destination known for its’ great beginner waves and colourful night life. Waves here can reach heights of three metres. Puerto Viejo, on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, has massive waves, which are best in the dry season from November to April.

For the days when you are taking a break from the ocean, why not explore one of Costa Rica’s incredible rainforests for a hike or visit the sloths in Arenal National Park.

Portugal

This country offers more than 1000 miles of coastline, making it the ultimate destination for picturesque surf breaks. With white sand beaches and rugged, rocky coves, its plain to see why Portugal attracts surfers from all corners of the globe.

Pedra Branca Ericeira, a stunning surfing beach located just 48 kilometres north of Lisbon on the Atlantic coast, features a sandbar and epic reef break, making it one of the best waves in Europe.

Lagos, on the southwest corner of the Algarve, has swell coming in from every direction, making it the ideal location for surfers of all experience levels.

In the winter months, fearless, big wave, pro surfers should head to Nazare, a town well-known for some of the largest and most powerful waves in the world. Keep in mind that the Atlantic Ocean is chilly, so a wetsuit is advised.

One of the holiday hot spots in Portugal to visit between surfing sessions is The Algarve. Boasting an incredible coastline, picturesque fishing villages and activities for the whole family to enjoy, this country is one to add to the bucket list.

