Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

BIA launch Discover Boating Campaign

by Boating Industry Association 2 Nov 23:40 PDT
Australians love getting in and on the water … and the most popular boat in the nation is an aluminium family runabout. © Boating Industry Association

The Boating Industry Association Ltd today launched its Discover Boating campaign ahead of the expected busy summer season.

BIA President Darren Vaux said interest in boating and the boating lifestyle remains strong and now was the time to build on this interest and keep the momentum going.

"BIA is spearheading a collaborative advertising campaign by industry, aimed at promoting participation in boating across Australia. Boating has proven a standout choice in leisure activity nationwide and we aim to keep it that way," Vaux said.

"The BIA Discover Boating campaign is a three-month, multi-channel advertising campaign to promote participation in boating and the boating lifestyle to millions of people across Australia.

"Having a boat is a bit like having your own island. You choose where you go and when, and who goes with you, and you can do so in keeping with social distance rules while enjoying the boating lifestyle on our fabulous waterways."

The campaign will highlight that boating is good for the body and mind; that being in, on or around water helps reduce stress and promotes a sense of wellbeing otherwise known as the "Blue Mind".

The campaign connects people to the BIA's Discover Boating website which is loaded with information for people new to boating, those returning and those who are already passionate about the lifestyle. People visiting Discover Boating will also find the new BIA Marketplace which is an aid to finding the boat of your dreams, accessories and services from trusted BIA members.

Vaux said there is a boat for all ages and all budgets with huge choice from small paddle and sail craft to runabouts, fishing boats, tow-sports, right through yachts and cruisers of all sizes. Alternatively, you can simply join in a boat share program or just hire one for a day.

The Discover Boating campaign will run across live and on-demand television, premium online video, online boating lifestyle sites, social media and digital marketing. The campaign goes through into the new year.

In Australia it is estimated that 5 million people go boating each year and there are more than 920,000 registered boats and countless non-registerable watercraft such as small paddle and sail craft.

Nationally, industry turnover is up 11% on the previous year and employment up 9%.

For information on boating go to discoverboating.com.au

Related Articles

Boat show tickets on sale now
Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows Tickets are now on sale for Australia's most anticipated boat shows: Sydney International Boat Show, Adelaide Boat Show and Brisbane Boat Show. Posted on 21 May 2019 Keeping marine pests out of Australian waters
Australia's unique marine environment is important for our way of life and prosperity Our marine environment is also integral to our leisure and recreation, with most Australians living near the coast and enjoying a variety of activities such as fishing, boating, swimming and SCUBA diving. Posted on 27 Jun 2018 Adelaide Boat Show tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show Tickets are now on sale for South Australia's most comprehensive boating show. The Adelaide Boat Show runs from the 15th until the 17th of June at the Adelaide Showground, with all entry tickets to the show priced at just $10 Posted on 8 May 2018 Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today
Free entry, free parking Be inspired for your next boating adventure (or purchase) as the Rosehill Trailer Boat Show opens today. Come along and enjoy the free entry, free parking, and the best in boats, accessories, fishing tackle and gadgets. Posted on 7 Apr 2018 The dangers of CO2 poisoning
Educating boaters with this video Following a tragic carbon monoxide poisoning death on a recreational boat last year, the states' marine safety education teams, collectively known as ANZSBEG, have been preparing new messaging to remind and educate boaters of the dangers of CO. Posted on 6 Apr 2018 Sydney's Trailer Boat Show returns to Rosehill
Sydney Trailer Boat Show return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse The Sydney Trailer Boat Show makes its much-anticipated return to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse on 7 and 8 April 2018 between 10am and 5pm, featuring more than 30 exhibitors with over 250 boats on display at the free-to-enter event. Posted on 30 Mar 2018 Commonwealth Games boating restrictions
The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month The biggest sporting event hosted in Queensland for many a year will take place next month when athletes from 70 nations and territories converge on the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Posted on 24 Mar 2018 BIA offers safety reminder
Ahead of peak Australia Day boating period Government data from the last 10 years shows that January is the month with the highest number of recreational boating incidents, with a recorded 373 accidents in NSW alone. Posted on 25 Jan 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOMMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy