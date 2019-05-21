BIA launch Discover Boating Campaign

by Boating Industry Association 2 Nov 23:40 PDT

The Boating Industry Association Ltd today launched its Discover Boating campaign ahead of the expected busy summer season.

BIA President Darren Vaux said interest in boating and the boating lifestyle remains strong and now was the time to build on this interest and keep the momentum going.

"BIA is spearheading a collaborative advertising campaign by industry, aimed at promoting participation in boating across Australia. Boating has proven a standout choice in leisure activity nationwide and we aim to keep it that way," Vaux said.

"The BIA Discover Boating campaign is a three-month, multi-channel advertising campaign to promote participation in boating and the boating lifestyle to millions of people across Australia.

"Having a boat is a bit like having your own island. You choose where you go and when, and who goes with you, and you can do so in keeping with social distance rules while enjoying the boating lifestyle on our fabulous waterways."

The campaign will highlight that boating is good for the body and mind; that being in, on or around water helps reduce stress and promotes a sense of wellbeing otherwise known as the "Blue Mind".

The campaign connects people to the BIA's Discover Boating website which is loaded with information for people new to boating, those returning and those who are already passionate about the lifestyle. People visiting Discover Boating will also find the new BIA Marketplace which is an aid to finding the boat of your dreams, accessories and services from trusted BIA members.

Vaux said there is a boat for all ages and all budgets with huge choice from small paddle and sail craft to runabouts, fishing boats, tow-sports, right through yachts and cruisers of all sizes. Alternatively, you can simply join in a boat share program or just hire one for a day.

The Discover Boating campaign will run across live and on-demand television, premium online video, online boating lifestyle sites, social media and digital marketing. The campaign goes through into the new year.

In Australia it is estimated that 5 million people go boating each year and there are more than 920,000 registered boats and countless non-registerable watercraft such as small paddle and sail craft.

Nationally, industry turnover is up 11% on the previous year and employment up 9%.

For information on boating go to discoverboating.com.au