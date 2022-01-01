6 new reasons to start your journey with Whitehaven

5 Nov 18:56 PDT

What is it that makes Whitehaven so unique? Is it the award-winning design, the unrivalled sea-keeping, or is it that you can customise your Whitehaven to suit your boating lifestyle?

Starting with our already impressive standard internal layout you can change whatever you wish. Prefer a port side en-suite?... why not? Want to include a Butlers Pantry? We can do that. How about a bespoke helm designed to match your favourite sports car? Great idea!

The 2022 Whitehaven range has been re-imagined in collaboration with award-winning yacht designer Misha Merzliakov with the same Whitehaven difference that sets us apart from any other brand on the market.

Here are six new reasons why you should start your journey with Whitehaven today.

1. The 2022 7000FB

"Class leading innovative design, taking the Flybridge market to new heights."

Elegant, and engineered to impress, the Whitehaven 7000 Flybridge is every inch a covetable new-era motor yacht that takes the flybridge concept to the next level.

2. The 2022 6000FB

"The Whitehaven 6000FB redefines the Flybridge Motor Yacht market."

Whether it kids, grandkids or just 'grown-up kids' aboard, the 6000 Flybridge comfortably accommodates your entire clan.

3. The 2022 7000SY

"The new 7000SY sets a new standard in Sport Yacht design and technology."

Combining tradition and technology with luxury and flexibility, the new Whitehaven 7000 Sports Yacht will impress.

4. The 2022 6100SY

"The optional cockpit arrangement converts the alfresco dining area into an impressive day bed."

With impeccable craftsmanship, exceptional performance and amazing value for money, the 6100 Sports Yacht features single level, open-plan living and dining space for easy entertaining and a seamless flow between interior and exterior.

5. The 2022 6100SC

"The Whitehaven 6100 Coupé is the ultimate luxury entertainers boat."

Designed for easy social flow, the large volume, single-level living spaces make this vessel the ultimate entertainer.

6. The 2022 Harbour Classic 40

"A dash of modern plus vintage James Bond, this yacht turns heads."

The ever-popular gentleman's cruiser has the same classic styling for 2022, with an all new layout arrangements option and new appointments.

