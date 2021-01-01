Flagstaff Marine presents JO Boating

by Flagstaff Marine 8 Nov 02:44 PST

Joint ownership boating

Flagstaff Marine is proud to represent a number of leading brands of boats in the world, including Beneteau Sail Boats, Beneteau Inboard Power Boats, Excess Catamarans, Amel Yachts and Lomac Rigid Inflatables.

In response to customer feedback, we are excited to announce the launch of our Joint Ownership Syndicate Program.

Convenient ownership

Over the past two to three years we have had an increasing number of inquiries from would-be owners who simply do not have the time to manage the upkeep and maintenance of a brand new boat. They don't feel they can justify outright ownership at this stage of their life, due to competing time commitments.

In the world of every-growing shared economy in so many facets of our lives, it was only natural that we introduce a shared or Joint Ownership Program - Welcome JO Boating.

Meet JO Boating

Hit the water

JO Boating offers shares in a range of boats including sailing yachts, power boats, catamarans and day boats/cruisers.

Initially based at Rushcutters Bay, the heart of Sydney Harbour, we have plans to expand to Pittwater and the Gold Coast.

The fleet comprises late model boats which will be managed and fully maintained by the team at JO Boating. Syndicate owners can enjoy time on the water with family and friends knowing that their investment is being professionally looked after... and when the 3-year term is complete, have the peace of mind that at sale time, the boat will maintain a strong resale value.

See available shares

Lasting memories

At JO Boating, we have three key goals underpinning our vision of "delivering lasting memories."

#1

Offer accessible and affordable ownership to modern luxury boats through shared ownership, giving the chance for more people to enjoy cruising on a late model boat for a fraction of the cost.

#2

Provide a pathway for those new to boating to gain experience and confidence. As part of your shared ownership program, you will receive a personalised induction to your boat from one of our highly experienced skippers. Alternatively, for special occasions you may want to be free to socialise with your guests... so for a small additional fee, you can hire a skipper for the day and focus on entertaining.

#3

To provide memorable experiences that you and your family will remember, and cherish, for the rest of your life.

Learn more...

JO Boating is here

To find out more about JO Boating and how you can become a joint owner in one of our boats please visit joboating.com.au or give our experienced team a call on 1300 998 662. You can also email us at

