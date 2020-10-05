Please select your home edition
N80 video tour with Project Manager Dave Harlow

by Nordhavn 10 Nov 04:57 PST

The Nordhavn 80 is a sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96. She checks all the boxes for the couple who want a larger yacht without the need for a lot of crew.

Capable of being handled by the owners and a captain or single crew member, the N80 makes spectacular use of her space. With four staterooms plus space designated for up to two crew, and an abundance of large, entertaining areas indoors and out, she is Nordhavn's answer to the petite superyacht. And while she is Nordhavn at her core - founded on the brand's fundamental principles of seaworthiness, functional form and engineering integrity, the N80 mixes in easily with the megayacht set, brandishing the same sleek lines and bespoke interiors as her larger counterparts (yet at a size that allows her to be managed much more efficiently).

This new yacht is powered by twin 375hp John Deere engines and includes many layout options including captain's cabin behind the bridge or upper level owner's suite behind the bridge in lieu of the sky lounge. PAE offers standard luxurious interior finishes or buyers may choose to work with their own designer, including renowned Dutch design and architecture firm, Vripack, which has created specifically for the N80, beautiful homey designs that skew Scandi-comfy-chic.

N80 - photo © Nordhavn Yachts
N80 - photo © Nordhavn Yachts

The Nordhavn 80 ushers in the next era of luxury passagemaking by offering sophisticated, safe, comfortable and dependable cruising. The first hull is scheduled to arrive in Dana Point, California in early 2021. Contact us at to learn more.

Specifications:

  • LOA: 80' 8" (24.58 m) Not including bow plank. 82'-3 3/8" (25.1m) including bow plank
  • LWL: 73' 1" (22.27 M)
  • Beam: 23' 4" (7.11 M)
  • Draft: 6' 9 1/2" (2.02 M)
  • Displacement: 280,358 lbs. (127.44 MT)
  • Fuel capacity: 4670 gals. (17,677 L)
  • Water capacity: 675 GALLONS (2,555 LITERS)
  • Holding tank capacity: 240 gals. (908 L)
  • Gray water capacity: 240 gals. (908 L)

N80 - photo © Nordhavn Yachts
N80 - photo © Nordhavn Yachts

