Marine Auctions November Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 14 Nov 01:23 PST
21-30 November 2021
Marine Auctions November 2021 Auctions © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find below the link for details of Vessels and Marina Berths that we will be offering for sale in our November Online Auction.
Marine Auctions will be holding Two Auctions for the month of November, a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show and the November Online Auction.
Live Auction
, to be held on Sunday 21st November at 2pm AEST (Internet Bidding will be available)
To be held at the Horizon Shores Boat Show, at 80 Cabbage Tree Point Road, Steiglitz. Queensland, that runs from Friday 19th November until Sunday 21st November.
Online Auction
, Bidding to commence on Wednesday 24th November and will end on Tuesday 30th November at 2pm AEST. Please note, extended bidding applies to this Online Auction.
For further details of both Auctions see
the Brochure
or go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our services,
contact;
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358,
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
