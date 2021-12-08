Aquila Power Catamarans continues to expand with a brand-new Offshore line

Aquila 28 Molokai © Aquila Boats Aquila 28 Molokai © Aquila Boats

by Aquila 16 Nov 19:32 PST

Aquila Power Catamarans continues to expand with a brand-new Offshore line. Introducing two new 2022 outboard models built for extreme offshore adventures, fishing outings and family fun.

Stay tuned for the world debut on December 8 to see exclusive photos, specs, videos, and more.

Molokai Power Catamaran

Discover your new power catamaran adventure. Meet the all-new Aquila 28 Molokai Power Catamaran. The incredible ride, inspired by native Hawaiian watercraft, is born from the rigors of island hopping in the tumultuous waters of the Pacific, making the Aquila 28 Molokai suited for most any boating condition. Get acquainted with a true versatile boat that can amplify your boating lifestyle.

Molokai Cuddy Power Catamaran

Meet the all-new Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy Power Catamaran. Both powerful and efficient, the Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy is what happens when you merge finely tuned intelligence with well thought out design and superior construction. If you're serious about the open sea, take a peek how this new model can suit your professional or personal blue water lifestyle needs.

Whether island hopping in the heavy water of the Hawaiian Islands or defying the cold turbulent waters of the North Atlantic, the Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy handles with poise and confidence.