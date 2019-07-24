Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 LEADERBOARD

Axopar 22 Adventure at Jervis Bay - Dolphins, paddle boarding and snorkelling

by eyachts 20 Nov 14:01 PST

2.5 hours' drive South of Sydney lies the immaculate Jervis Bay. Renowned for its white-sand beaches, this popular regional destination garners much interest from those seeking a taste of heaven within striking distance of Sydney.

With the Axopar 22 in tow, Joe and Bianca took to the open road to explore this stunning Marine Park from the comfort of their own vessel.

Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts

The journey down was smooth, with light evening traffic, the weekday roads were quiet and the Axopar 22 felt safe and secure behind Joe's Amarok. With a beam of 2.3 meters, the Axopar and trailer come in comfortably below the usual 3.5 tonne limit for a family duel cab Ute.

On arrival at the Woollamia boat ramp, access was easy and well signposted. A large facility with multiple boat ramps, untie and wash down facilities made for a simple launch even with a busy ramp. The short trip down the Currambene Creek was over before the Fox's had time to stow away their lunch in the multistorage and pack away the fenders.

Then it was time to explore the wide-open expanse of Jervis bay. Crossing the Huskisson Bar at close to double the speed of other vessels, the Axopar 22 was in its element. With a light North Easterly wind blowing, Joe and Bianca made the decision to explore the northern side of the bay, with dolphin sightings, and crystalline swimming conditions. The morning passed quickly with paddle boarding and a walk on the beach.

Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts

With the ever-present southerly coming in around lunchtime, the anchor was lifted and a 2nd protected bay was found for an afternoon nap and another swim. With the sun beginning to drop, the Axopar could be seen blasting upwind to the south side of the bay, and along the shores of the Booderee National park before the quick dash north in windy conditions to bring the day to a close.

All in all, an exciting way to explore this part of the south coast. Comfortable, dry and spacious, the Axopar 22 is perfect for this quick weekend away out of the hustle and bustle of busy Sydney.

Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 Adventure - photo © eyachts

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOMSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy