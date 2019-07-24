Axopar 22 Adventure at Jervis Bay - Dolphins, paddle boarding and snorkelling

by eyachts 20 Nov 14:01 PST

2.5 hours' drive South of Sydney lies the immaculate Jervis Bay. Renowned for its white-sand beaches, this popular regional destination garners much interest from those seeking a taste of heaven within striking distance of Sydney.

With the Axopar 22 in tow, Joe and Bianca took to the open road to explore this stunning Marine Park from the comfort of their own vessel.

The journey down was smooth, with light evening traffic, the weekday roads were quiet and the Axopar 22 felt safe and secure behind Joe's Amarok. With a beam of 2.3 meters, the Axopar and trailer come in comfortably below the usual 3.5 tonne limit for a family duel cab Ute.

On arrival at the Woollamia boat ramp, access was easy and well signposted. A large facility with multiple boat ramps, untie and wash down facilities made for a simple launch even with a busy ramp. The short trip down the Currambene Creek was over before the Fox's had time to stow away their lunch in the multistorage and pack away the fenders.

Then it was time to explore the wide-open expanse of Jervis bay. Crossing the Huskisson Bar at close to double the speed of other vessels, the Axopar 22 was in its element. With a light North Easterly wind blowing, Joe and Bianca made the decision to explore the northern side of the bay, with dolphin sightings, and crystalline swimming conditions. The morning passed quickly with paddle boarding and a walk on the beach.

With the ever-present southerly coming in around lunchtime, the anchor was lifted and a 2nd protected bay was found for an afternoon nap and another swim. With the sun beginning to drop, the Axopar could be seen blasting upwind to the south side of the bay, and along the shores of the Booderee National park before the quick dash north in windy conditions to bring the day to a close.

All in all, an exciting way to explore this part of the south coast. Comfortable, dry and spacious, the Axopar 22 is perfect for this quick weekend away out of the hustle and bustle of busy Sydney.