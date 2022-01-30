GT320S, the new Invictus Yacht outboard model ready for its world debut at Boot 2022

by Invictus Yacht 20 Nov 06:09 PST

The Invictus Yacht fleet continues to grow as the shipyard is ready to present the brand new GT320S as a World debut at the next Boot in Düsseldorf (22-30 January 2022).

The new Invictus is powered by two Yamaha 300 HP engines, but can support a maximum power of 900 HP

The interiors match the aesthetic and functional features of the sterndrive version

The sporty character of this model is perfectly combined with the great attention to details of the Invictus Yacht brand

The new GT320S is the fourth outboard model (after the GT280S, TT280S and GT370S) of one of the shipyard's most successful ranges. The characteristic half-reverse bow, signature of Invictus Yacht, blends with the linear profile of the large side windows which, together with the double Yamaha outboard engines, help to convey the boat's dynamic character.

"The outboard configuration strongly expresses and states the character and soul of the owner who chooses it, letting the boat reveal its sporting vocation and attitude," claims Christian Grande, designer of this new Invictus model as well.

The outboard configuration of the GT320S has granted the Italian designer countless possible ways to organise the deck area. As a matter of fact, the space usually dedicated to the engine room on the sterndrive version is here converted into a large living area, much bigger than that of similarly sized boats. The attention to guests' comfort is also highlighted by the presence of a side access door on the port side as standard, ideal in the case of parallel moorings. Alternatively, the owner can opt for a folding terrace, which serves as a relaxing place in the shade of the hard top or as a real swim platform.

The new GT320S comes with a bimini top that can be automated or, on request, equipped with a carbon hard top and integrated lighting bodies, a solution usually found on much bigger boats.

Interior spaces ideal for cruising and sports performance

Below deck, the large linear windows provide a significant amount of natural light. At the bow, the dinette area houses a storage unit that can be converted into a bed, in addition to the large aft double bed, equipped with stowage spaces and wardrobes. The bathroom is in the centre of the boat and has all the comforts needed to fully enjoy life on board.

On the Invictus GT320S, attention to details is combined with great performance. The boat is equipped with a pair of Yamaha outboard engines with 300 HP, but the shipyard can also satisfy the most demanding owners who desire even more speed, allowing the possibility of reaching up to 900 HP in total.

The Invictus GT320S is available in eight colour combinations, from the lightest to the darkest, and with four types of deck upholstery to satisfy all requests, from the most modern to the most classic appeal. The external colours are always coordinated with the Composite Gray version of the below deck interiors.

For the owners seeking the highest grade of customization, the private club Atelier Invictus offers a network of specialised craftsmen and highly qualified suppliers to customize the boat, turning every wish into reality. Customers are assisted from the early stages of purchase and guided through a true laboratory, in which the vessel is designed with individual material inserts and equipment. Atelier steps forward to respond to custom requests, offering choice of colors and special techniques, tailoring "one-off" vessels to express the character, style and taste of the customer.

A Boot full of models

Aschenez shipyard will attend Boot Düsseldorf 2022 with two exhibition areas - Hall 4, Stand B60 with Capoforte Boats and Hall 5, Stand A21 with Invictus. At the first stand, enthusiasts will be able to admire the German debut of the SX200, first-born of the Capoforte family which is characterised by elegant aesthetics and careful ergonomic study. The Capoforte CX250, CX280, SX280 and SX200 models will be on display in Düsseldorf.

At the stand in Hall 5, Invictus Yachts will display the brand new GT320S, TT460 (admiral of Invictus' fleet) and GT280 in an exclusive Atelier version.

Invictus GT320S specifications: