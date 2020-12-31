Ensign News, Info & Top Picks

Welcome to Ensign's update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure! Lockdowns are ending and vaccination rates are high. Spring is in the air and Summer on our doorstep. There is no better time to be out on the water enjoying what our Australian Waterways have to offer.



Ensign Yachts has continued during these crazy times to provide our customers professional service and support with all their boating needs. Whether its a new boat or a preloved, first boat or fifth. Our team of professional experienced brokers are ready to help you get out and enjoy the water in this covid normal world.



With the weather warming up, Ensign Yachts has been busy commissioning a range of new boats for our owners to enjoy on the water this spring and summer. From the Sail Magazine nominated Boat of the Year 2022 Bavaria C38 that is now available in Sydney for purchase, to the Bavaria Vida 33, Bavaria Cruiser 34, Cruiser 37 and Cruiser 46, all recently sold across Australia.



We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and look forward to seeing you out on the water soon!

Happy boating!

The Ensign Yachts Team Ensign supports Scam awareness week.

Knowledge and awareness are the frontline defence against scammers.

Wauquiez Yachts Australian Distributor

A lifetime devoted to building extraordinary boats, that was the destiny of Henri Wauquiez, who gave his name to this esteemed shipyard's first workshop in 1965. Wauquiez Yachts are revered across Europe as premier bluewater cruisers. ENSIGN Yachts are proud to announce our new partnership with the CNL 46 Group and Wauquiez Yachts to be the sole Distributor for Australia. The Wauquiez brand has come to stand for luxurious, modern, comfortable, fast and reliable yachts. With a solid heritage in building oceangoing cruising yachts since 1965, The Wauquiez shipyard has produced more than 2,500 boats at their shipyard in Northern France. All Wauquiez yachts, including all equipment and rigging, are carefully designed and constructed using the highest quality materials.

Pilot Saloon

Since the introduction of the first Pilot Saloon sailing yacht in 1991 Wauquiez shipyard has built over 300 yachts of this type. The Pilot Saloon range are perfect blue ocean cruisers with a unique approach towards world-wide cruising offering day-light, space, comfort, safety and the pleasure of sailing. The Pilot Saloon concept, launched by Henri Wauquiez 20 years ago, continue to attract many sailors looking for a versatile sailing yacht, matching every sailing program and offering comfort, brightness and high performance.



Centurian 57

The Centurion 57 marks the return of the mythical Centurion lineage onto the luxury yacht market. Powerful, thoroughbred, as manoeuvrable as a racing yacht yet as comfortable, elegant and luxurious as a super yacht, the Centurion 57 is the quintessence of the French shipyards expertise in terms of conception and luxury yacht building.

Wauquiez Pilot Saloon 48

Boat Safe this Boat Season

With Spring being the official start of the Boating season and the Covid lockdown ending it is expected to have record numbers of yachties and boaters on the water.

Now is the perfect time for boaters to get themselves and their craft ready for the busy summer ahead. A few simple precautions taken now can make a big difference in ensuring everyone has a safer and more enjoyable day on our waterways.

Most important of all, make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and you are Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW on VHF 16 or the Marine Rescue NSW App. Marine Rescue volunteers are watching out for your safe return and if you dont Log Off as planned, will start searching for you.





Help Keep Marine Rescue NSW afloat. Become a sponser!



Marine Rescue Qld Covid has affected everyone including the fund-raising efforts to keep these free safety services afloat. So please support your local Marine Rescue Organisation to keep them keeping us safe.

THE NEW BAVARIA SR36

WORLD PREMIER JANUARY 2022

FOR THE PERFECT DAY ON THE WATER BAVARIA YACHTS is adding another model to its successful SR range. The BAVARIA SR36 will make its debut at BOOT Dusseldorf 2022 in January. An intelligent space concept and a sporty, elegant design, in combination with extremely safe handling characteristics make the BAVARIA SR36 unique and made for perfect days on the ocean with family and friends.

New Boats Available for Summer Delivery

Rhea Timonier 730 The Rhea 730 Timonier is a refined, stylish wheelhouse and cockpit cruiser. Its walkaround deck with well-protected gangways makes it equally ideal for a fisherman to follow his or her catch around the deck or to take friends out for a day on the water.



Besides its general stability, the possibility to leave it on a sandbank and a rather low consumption of fuel, it features a very spacious cockpit with plenty of large storage compartments. Powered by a reliable 205-230hp inboard diesel with shaft drive and traditional tumblehome stern and teak gunnels, it makes for a stylish dayboat that is sure to turn heads.



This very affordable, multipurpose cruiser is finished with Rheas painstaking care to detail.



Available for a summer 21/22 delivery, the 730 will go fast. Discover More

Rhea 23 If you are looking for a boat to get out and about with family and friends then look no further, the Rhea Open 23 is a perfect day boat! With a secure walkaround deck, you can choose to enjoy a quiet and pleasant boat ride, or a sporty top speed blast. The 23's elegant hull cuts through the waves without getting anyone wet, has powerful engine options and great stability. She is efficient and smooth, features Rhea's signature traditional tumblehome stern and teak gunnels and will undoubtedly impress. Available for Summer delivery, Ensign Yachts has one located in Sydney so contact us for a live or virtual viewing.

Tofinou 16 Available now from this esteemed La Rochelle France shipyard, t he 52-foot Tofinou 16 is another stunning Joubert/Nivelt design, with a moderate beam, it's lean and low, drawing 2.7m, giving it an impressively stiff and precise ride . The yacht features a low freeboard, varnished mahogany, carbon mat and boom along with multiple berth layouts, placing it uniquely in the market for longer cruises while the open cockpit allows for open-air sailing just like the dayboats this luxury brand is famous for. Check out her sailing debut video below and contact Ensign Yachts for more information.

Wauquiez PS55 This 2013 model of the Pilot Saloon 55 with a factory warranty can be yours this Summer. A perfect bluewater cruiser, the Pilot Saloon 55 is the quintessence of Wauquiez expertise in terms of conception and high-end yacht building. The Pilot Saloon concept, launched by Henri Wauquiez 20 years ago, continues to attract many sailors looking for a versatile sailing yacht, matching every sailing program and offering comfort, brightness and high performance. Available now for Summer delivery, contact Ensign Yachts for more information on this rare opportunity.

Bavaria Yachts C38 The C38 is German engineered and Italian designed by Cossutti Yachts. Available for viewing and purchase right now. You will need to be quick to be the first in Australia to own Bavarias latest model and the sistership to the Bavaria Yachts C42 which won European Yacht of the Year and France's Voile Magazine Boat of the Year. Demonstration deals are available. You will be impressed by the volume, the quality and the fantastic use of the interior and exterior space, not to mention the sailing characteristics. True to their build philosophy of creating the best balance of value, quality and performance the all-new C38 is 'Best in Class' providing: - Unrivalled volume - Easy handling - Great performance - Huge cockpit and ample space for ' on water living ' or the crew. Seahorse Magazine recently published a fantastic article that delves into what truly sets Bavaria Yachts apart from its competition at the moment. It's a great read that observes both design and production processes that has won the company numerous awards. Follow the buttons below to find out more or contact us to view the C38 currently available for purchase NOW in Sydney.

Featured New Models

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands Ensign Yachts brings to you here in Australia.

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

We have a fantastic selection of new and used power and sailing yachts on our website.

The following is a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the last few months as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!

As you may have seen in the media, there has been an increasing occurrence of fraudsters intercepting emails and inserting their bank account details in place of the intended account details. We will never send changes to bank account details or request sensitive information by email. If you receive any email of this nature or have any concerns of suspicious activity, please phone (do not email) our office immediately. Before making any payments, we encourage you to call our office and verify the details over the phone.