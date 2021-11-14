Please select your home edition
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - Celebrating the newfound freedom to sea

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 23 Nov 03:21 PST 12-14 November 2021

As the second edition of the Boating Rendezvous - Sydney was completed successfully on November 14th, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the sailing aficionados and keen boaters in Australia, over 150 visitors attended the 3-day event took place at the vibrant Darling Harbor.

The show featured three boating brands Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and Lagoon Catamarans with 10 models on display, highlighting new boat launches, vessel maneuvering sessions, onboard visits and sea trials, together to celebrate the newfound freedom to sea in the country.

As a highly-professional boat show format, Boating Rendezvous has been greatly attracted to potential buyers and owners who look for new models in Australia. The show received visitors via multiple digital channels' registration, private invites, as well as being walk-in friendly. Key activities were all carried out in small groups on different time slots with marine experts on-site, creating a unique VIP boat show experience.

Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo

Highlights

New model launches

During the event, the award-winning Flyer 9 Sundeck had her regional premiere and the popular Antares 11 Flybridge had her Australian launch. Those two models are commissioned by Chapman Marine Group, Beneteau outboards dealer in the country.

Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo

Lagoon 42 Live Inspire and Learn sessions

Last edition's learning sessions initiated by Lagoon's dealer-the Multihull Group (TMG) received positive feedback. This year, TMG's cat expert Joe Fox once again led the learning sessions on one of Lagoon's most popular catamarans-the Lagoon 42 with 2021 updates, teaching visitors how to maneuver the vessel.

Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo

New Syndicate Ownership Program

This edition was also a great occasion to celebrate the launch of JO Boating, a shared ownership program founded by the owners of Flagstaff Marine, Beneteau and Excess's dealer in Australia, to answer would-be owners' growing needs of accessing modern boats and enjoying boating life through shared ownership. Shared boating brands include Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and more, all of which will be managed and fully maintained by JO Boating team.

This event was greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific, and jointly organized by our dealers in Australia Chapman Marine Group, Flagstaff Marine and the Multihull Group. The third edition will shortly come back in March, 2022. Mark your nautical calender, and we look forward to your attendance.

Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo
Boating Rendezvous Sydney 2021 - photo © Salty Dingo

