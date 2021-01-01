Please select your home edition
Three perfect days - Island hopping in Thailand on a Superyacht

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 25 Nov 14:00 PST
Thailand, one of the world's most visited tourist destinations. This paradise is filled with tranquil beaches, exotic cuisine and remote islands, some of which are only accessible by boat. © West Nautical

Thailand, one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations. This paradise is filled with tranquil beaches, exotic cuisine, spectacular temples with interesting historical stories, remote islands, some of which are only accessible by boat, and magnificent scenery.

There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht, with the sea breeze in your hair and a gorgeous new island destination to visit each day.

For those looking for the ultimate getaway, owning a yacht can allow you to go further afield and discover completely remote anchorages and private beaches.

With a dedicated Captain, crew and chef, all of your requirements will be catered for down to the most intricate of details and you can simply enjoy cruising the stunning islands of Thailand.

The best time to visit Thailand is between November and early April as this is the driest and warmest time of the year with temperatures ranging between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius. You will be able to enjoy up to nine hours of sunshine every day, this gives you plenty time for sunbathing or partaking in a variety of water sports activities.

The islands of Koh Tao, Koh Pan Nang and Koh Samui are yacht charter paradise, offering the perfect balance of relaxation and activity you would want from any holiday.

Here are some of the best experiences you can enjoy on each of these glorious islands.

Koh Tao

Koh Tao, which means Turtle Island, is the best diving destination in Thailand. This 21 km² island is filled with white sand beaches and many hills to enjoy views from, on a morning hike. When diving, you will be able to enjoy colourful coral reefs and a spectacular range of sea creatures, including turtles of course. This island is definitely one for the diving bucket list.

If you like pina coladas and consider yourself a foodie, the choice of restaurants and night life on the island is ever growing and you will find a variety of cuisines and restaurant styles to choose from.

Koh Tao is only accessible by boat so why not cruise in to one of the many anchorages in style on your own private yacht.

Koh Pha Ngan

This unspoilt island is Thailand’s’ fifth biggest island and is located just 12km from the Koh Samui, 70km from the mainland.

You will be able to enjoy lush tropical jungles, long white sand beaches and similar to its’ neighbouring island of Koh Tao, enjoy any one of 20 dive sites.

This island is well known for its Full Moon parties, turning the beaches into open air festivals to dance the night away. There is also a lovely strip of restaurants one street back from the beach to enjoy a quieter evening sampling Thailand’s exciting cuisine.

Koh Pha Ngan’s must-do activities will allow you to spend your holiday enjoying the natural beauty of the island. From beaches to waterfalls to viewpoints at the top of its’ many hills, this piece of paradise is very special with unique natural beauty.

The best way to enjoy the crystal-clear water is to be anchored in one of the islands many secluded bays, spend the afternoon paddle boarding or sipping your favourite cocktail on board.

Koh Samui

Koh Samui is the biggest of the three islands, explore this island on a scooter, visit a coconut plantation or enjoy an afternoon at an incredible elephant rehabilitation sanctuary.

When cruising on your own yacht in this stunning part of the world, Angthong National Marine Park is a must see. This untouched archipelago of 42 islands features limestone mountains, luscious jungle, pristine beaches, waterfalls and hidden coves. You are sure to see some exotic wildlife and sea creatures and enjoy a true ‘get away from it all’ feeling on your private yacht holiday.

If you are more interested in history, there is a wide variety of activities and sights to see including mummified monks and the famous Big Buddha, which is especially impressive at sunset.

As one of the world’s most exotic and exciting locations, Thailand should be high on anyone’s bucket list.

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.

