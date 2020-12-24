Please select your home edition
Tradewind Voyages Offer Free Drinks In the Mediterranean For Black Friday

by The Cruise Village 25 Nov 10:00 PST
Valencia © The Cruise Village

Complimentary All In Collection & 10% Early Bird Discount

Golden Horizon guests, booking the France & Spain Collection this Black Friday*, can look forward to a complimentary upgrade to the 'All in collection'; worth a massive £448pp!

PLUS this is combinable with the '10% Early bird discount' offer which is available through to 15th December 2021.

Valid for all 4 voyages in the France & Spain Collection, sailing in May 2022:

Northern Mediterranean Secrets

1st May 2022 - 7 nights - Roundtrip from Palma, Majorca Join this round-trip sailing from Mallorca, discovering cities such as Valencia before setting off to explore the north-west corner of the Med. Here, little-known landscapes include Port Vendres in France and Tarragona in Spain. Prices from £1619pp (voyage only) Includes 10% early booking discount and a complimentary upgrade to the All Inclusive package!

More details

Hidden Gems of the Northern Med

8th May 2022 - 7 nights - Roundtrip from Palma, Majorca Discover the hidden gems of Spain and France, including the islands of Menorca and Mallorca. You can visit traditional fishing villages, stroll through vineyard-coated landscapes and relax on beautiful sun-kissed beaches. Prices from £1619pp (voyage only) Includes 10% early booking discount and a complimentary upgrade to the All Inclusive package!

More details

Irresistible Islands and Rivieras

15th May 2022 - 7 nights - Roundtrip from Palma, Majorca Ticking Spain, France and Italy off the list, this island-hopping cruise visits Sardinia and Corsica and is packed with cultural delights and natural wonders. Prices from £1619pp (voyage only) Includes 10% early booking discount and a complimentary upgrade to the All Inclusive package!

More details

Riviera Delights

22nd May 2022 - 8 nights - From Palma, Majorca to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy Join the A-List on this French and Italian Riviera-skimming voyage, which takes you to haut monde towns and full-of-charm fishing villages. It's the perfect chance to discover Saint-Tropez and Portofino. Prices from £1844pp (voyage only) Includes 10% early booking discount and a complimentary upgrade to the All Inclusive package! More details?

The All In Collection gives you unlimited access to select bottled and draught beers, as well as a selection of wines, liquors and cocktails. This collection also includes free upgraded Wi-Fi, laundry services, all basic service gratuities and 30% discount on all bottles of wine up to £100, including champagne. *Offer available from 09:00 Friday 26th Nov - 17:00 Monday 29th November 2021.

Secure your place onboard and call The Travel Village on 0800 810 8265 or visit www.thecruisevillage.com/tradewind for more information, itineraries & fares.

Golden Horizon's design is based on France II, a legendary square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. Boasting five bars, impressive spa facilities, three pools, a spectacular dining room with central skylight for top-notch dining and a high staff-to-guest ratio, first-class service is guaranteed for everyone travelling with Tradewind Voyages. Its 140 cabins all offer ocean views.

Portofino - photo © The Cruise Village

