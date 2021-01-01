Please select your home edition
Lomac rigid inflatable boats - Now available in Australia from Flagstaff Marine

by Flagstaff Marine 26 Nov 21:00 PST
Lomac rigid inflatable boat © Flagstaff Marine

LOMAC of Milan have been a prestige manufacturer of luxury high performance rigid inflatable boats for over 60 years and are highly regarded globally.

LOMAC offer 58 different models under five lines - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina, the specialist fishing Big Game and family day boats and tenders, under the Turismo and Euforia models. LOMAC RIBS range in size from 2.5 m to 14.5 metres.

Embodying elegance and smart design

Based in Milan, the world capital of design and fashion, Lomac embodies the values of elegance, efficiency and quality. With Lomac, you can expect the finest craftsmanship, premium components and attention to detail.

For the past decade, Lomac's top of the range models are styled by designer Federico Fiorentino who has extensive experience in both luxury yachting and boat racing.

Flagstaff Marine are your local LOMAC dealers and have local stock available.

View the full Lomac Range of RIB's

LOMAC RIB'S available for immediate delivery

Gran Turismo Cruiser 11.0 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Gran Turismo Cruiser 11.0 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Gran Turismo Cruiser 11.0

  • 35 foot LOA
  • 2 x Mercury 300hp outboards
  • Mercury Joystick Pilot docking
  • Electric head with holding tank
  • Cabin with 2 berths
  • 18 person capacity
  • Arriving December - Sydney Harbour

1/6 Share $89,000-

More information on shared ownership

Gran Turismo 8.5 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Gran Turismo 8.5 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Gran Turismo 8.5

  • 2 x Suzuki 200hp outboards
  • 50 knots+ top speed
  • Electric head
  • Cabin with 2 berths
  • Fridge, sink, bimini

$285,000- In Stock

More information here

Adrenalina 7.0 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Adrenalina 7.0 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Adrenalina 7.0

  • 225hp Honda outboard
  • 50 knots+ top speed
  • ORCA Hypalon tubes
  • Electric anchor windlass
  • Foldaway bimini, fridge, sink

$191,000- In Stock

More information here

Lomac IN540 Spearfishing - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Lomac IN540 Spearfishing - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Lomac IN540 Spearfishing

  • Honda 80hp outboard
  • Side console with grab rail and windscreen
  • Storage box helm seat
  • ORCA Hypalon tubes

$58,000- In Stock

More information here

Infinite levels of personalization

Every Lomac can be built with tubes of any colour and shade... whether it's the steering console and dashboards, exterior and interior decor, awnings and T-top, seats, inserts and handrails... the freedom of choice is yours.

With a wealth of options offered for the upholstery, the interior and exterior finishing, and the cushions, you can enjoy an infinite range of possible combinations.

Functionality and professional uses are never far from mind either. Lomac also offers a range of consoles, jockey seats, storage bins, bait and tank racks, roll-bars and seats.

With such infinite levels of options and personalisation, Lomac can meet the needs of any customer or lifestyle.

