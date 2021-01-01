Lomac rigid inflatable boats - Now available in Australia from Flagstaff Marine

Lomac rigid inflatable boat © Flagstaff Marine Lomac rigid inflatable boat © Flagstaff Marine

by Flagstaff Marine 26 Nov 21:00 PST

LOMAC of Milan have been a prestige manufacturer of luxury high performance rigid inflatable boats for over 60 years and are highly regarded globally.

LOMAC offer 58 different models under five lines - the top-of-the-line Gran Turismo, the high-performance Adrenalina, the specialist fishing Big Game and family day boats and tenders, under the Turismo and Euforia models. LOMAC RIBS range in size from 2.5 m to 14.5 metres.

Embodying elegance and smart design

Based in Milan, the world capital of design and fashion, Lomac embodies the values of elegance, efficiency and quality. With Lomac, you can expect the finest craftsmanship, premium components and attention to detail.

For the past decade, Lomac's top of the range models are styled by designer Federico Fiorentino who has extensive experience in both luxury yachting and boat racing.

Flagstaff Marine are your local LOMAC dealers and have local stock available.

View the full Lomac Range of RIB's

LOMAC RIB'S available for immediate delivery

Gran Turismo Cruiser 11.0

35 foot LOA

2 x Mercury 300hp outboards

Mercury Joystick Pilot docking

Electric head with holding tank

Cabin with 2 berths

18 person capacity

Arriving December - Sydney Harbour

1/6 Share $89,000-

More information on shared ownership

Gran Turismo 8.5

2 x Suzuki 200hp outboards

50 knots+ top speed

Electric head

Cabin with 2 berths

Fridge, sink, bimini

$285,000- In Stock

More information here

Adrenalina 7.0

225hp Honda outboard

50 knots+ top speed

ORCA Hypalon tubes

Electric anchor windlass

Foldaway bimini, fridge, sink

$191,000- In Stock

More information here

Lomac IN540 Spearfishing

Honda 80hp outboard

Side console with grab rail and windscreen

Storage box helm seat

ORCA Hypalon tubes

$58,000- In Stock

More information here

Infinite levels of personalization

Every Lomac can be built with tubes of any colour and shade... whether it's the steering console and dashboards, exterior and interior decor, awnings and T-top, seats, inserts and handrails... the freedom of choice is yours.

With a wealth of options offered for the upholstery, the interior and exterior finishing, and the cushions, you can enjoy an infinite range of possible combinations.

Functionality and professional uses are never far from mind either. Lomac also offers a range of consoles, jockey seats, storage bins, bait and tank racks, roll-bars and seats.

With such infinite levels of options and personalisation, Lomac can meet the needs of any customer or lifestyle.