Community welcomes Kiama Harbour plan

Kiama Harbour © Transport for NSW Kiama Harbour © Transport for NSW

by Transport for NSW 27 Nov 10:09 PST

Improvements to Kiama Harbour marked out in the Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Action Plan have been welcomed by the community, following a feedback period in September.

NSW Maritime Director Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Mogg, said more than 40 community members and stakeholders attended information sessions and 35 provided written responses to the action plan, which focussed on actions needed to upgrade and repair the existing harbour infrastructure.

"We've listened to the community and the plan has been updated to take into account feedback and suggestions," he said.

"Of the 35 submissions received the majority were favourable of the plan and many expressed gratitude that previous concerns raised by the community had been addressed.

"The action plan includes a review in five years' time to revisit work already delivered and allow for additional community feedback on longer term goals."

The next steps for the project include establishing a governance group with Kiama Municipal Council and other harbour stakeholders, to be chaired by NSW Maritime.

Mr Mogg said as part of the Maritime Infrastructure Stimulus Program, NSW Maritime will also be delivering a number of minor repairs and amenity improvements to the harbour precinct over the next six months.

"We will be repairing water and electrical services, together with bollards in the carpark areas," he said.

"This follows work already carried out to clean the harbour precinct by removing old mooring ropes and chains, discarded truck tyres, broken glass and rubbish."

To view the Kiama Harbour Revitalisation Action plan visit bit.ly/kiamarevitalisation.