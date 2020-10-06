Custom 74ft HeySea Power Catamaran

74ft HeySea Power Catamaran © Camper & Nicholsons 74ft HeySea Power Catamaran © Camper & Nicholsons

by Camper & Nicholsons International 27 Nov 16:18 PST

Camper & Nicholsons would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the new owners of the custom 74ft Heysea Power Catamarant, by Sales Broker, Sebastien Wanig Bernard.

The custom-built Catamaran will be built by HeySea Yachts in Asia with significant modifications requested by the owner, who wants a yacht with which he and his family can spend long holidays together in total privacy, safety, and comfort. She will be shipped to the Mediterranean, where she will be private-use before relocating to Australia.

Once complete, will be able to accommodate eight guests in total luxury across one master suite, one VIP and two guest suites, all fully en suite. The master will not only contain a chic walk-in wardrobe, but a private saloon and owner's office in elegant, earthy neutral tones.

The exterior lines, designed by VYD Designs in Italy, have also been customised by the owner, who required the engineering department to redesign an extended superstructure, allowing for the integration of an additional separated bow-saloon, while keeping a bow-cockpit alfresco area, accessible from inside and outside.

The flybridge has also therefore been extended, with an impressive surface area for a yacht of her size. With 78m", she contains a convertible alfresco saloon-dining area, five sun beds, a wet bar with BBQ, fridges, icemaker, and an impressive Jacuzzi with an integrated bar.

The owner also required modifications to the initial engine specifications: from two CAT 1000Hp with a max cruising speed of 22 knots to two Volvo 725Hp, with a quieter cruising ambiance and greater range. Two bow thrusters allow for surgical manoeuvres thanks to wireless control via DockMate joystick. Finally, solar panels on the hard top means batteries will be able to operate for up to eight hours.

Her interiors will also be designed by VYD Designs who will use their earlier Asteria-142 for inspiration.

She is planned to be delivered in April 2023.