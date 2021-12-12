Lomac returns to the Paris Boat Show with the 540 Big Game and the GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser

by Lomac 1 Dec 07:01 PST

Lomac will be exhibiting a wide range of high-end RIBs including the new multiple-award winning GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser and the 540 Big Game, making its first appearance on the French market.

After last year's forced hiatus, Nautic - Salon Nautique de Paris opens its doors again from December 4 to 12 and brings together numerous top players from the boating and watersports industry. For Lomac, which has seen rapid expansion over the last year and the launch of a full five new models in 2021, this is an unmissable event because France is one of the brand's main target markets. To mark the occasion, the shipyard will be taking six boats to the show, where it will have a 324 m2 stand in the prestigious Pavilion 1.

As well as several of the most representative models from the various lines, each with its own specific features to meet the multiple needs of fans of the brand and RIBs, Lomac is presenting the new 540 Big Game to the French public for the first time. Together with the 760 and 600 models in the same line, this is the first RIB on the market designed to cater for all three main fishing techniques: trolling, drifting and spinning.

Big Game 540 has an overall length of 5.35 meters, a beam of 2.38 metres and an empty weight of 240 kilogrammes. The hull is divided into areas, each designed to cater for a particular fishing technique. This modular design makes it possible to arrange fishing gear as required: the bow area is designed primarily for spinning enthusiasts, the central area for trolling, and the entire stern area for those who prefer drifting or bottom fishing.

Exhibited at the French Boat Show alongside the Big Game 540 will be five more models: the GranTurismo 11.0 Cruiser - awarded the Design Innovation Award 2021 at the Genoa Boat Show last September - Adrenalina 10.5, with a unique design by Federico Fiorentino and offering a superior level of comfort, the 850 and 710 in the Turismo range, featuring plenty of space on board and Italian style, and the 500 Club, representing the series of professional boats designed to guarantee maximum reliability.

Lomac will be at the Salon Nautique de Paris from December 4 to 12, stand 1 L 44.