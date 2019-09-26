Alia Yachts delivers a beautifully sculpted workhorse with PHI Phantom

by Alia Yachts 1 Dec 02:00 PST

Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Charl van Rooy (RedCharlie Media) has captured the pared back muscular looks of the vessel, which will follow its 58.5m mothership PHI around the globe carrying an array of toys and tenders.

The images bring out the rugged core of the yacht, which was built by the Turkish yard in aluminium and painted to match the mothership without a lick of filler. Alia's expert welding has resulted in a startlingly true finish, but it is still just possible to make out the lines where the structural frames of the boat meet the hull panels - as was the intention of the designers. It gives the boat a lean, business-like appearance.

"The exterior styling of PHI Phantom has everything to do with her mothership PHI and at the same time she is really and literally a shadow of the longer beauty queen," says exterior designer Cor D. Rover. "So, we simply looked at the design DNA that we gave mothership PHI, which consisted of a set of organically curved sheerlines, contrasting black and blue surfaces, and sharp edged and curved wing stations. As much as we were able to, given the constraints, we applied this DNA to PHI Phantom. Alia did a fantastic job in sculpting our ideas in aluminium without the forgiving help of filler material!"

Put the support ship alongside its parent and the resemblance is clear. Not just the same striking Stars & Stripes Blue paint, which is matt on PHI Phantom while high gloss on PHI, and swooping sheer, but similar stainless-steel grilles at the bow and on the superstructure, and the same dark glass panels. But the family likeness is more than skin deep.

With a patented Fast Displacement XL® hull from Van Oossanen and twin Cat C-32 engines, PHI Phantom also boasts an impressive performance. At her economical 11 knots cruising speed, she can manage an impressive range of over 6,000 nautical miles, but at full revs, she can reach 21 knots to match the slim, easily-driven hull of the mothership.

"It was clear from the start that the long and slender Fast Displacement XL® would be highly beneficial for application to a chase yacht," said Perry van Oossanen of Van Oossanen Naval Architects. "The extra length directly translates to extra deck space, which is the main purpose of a chase yacht and will add versatility, high fuel-efficiency and comfort. Because of this, PHI Phantom can easily be considered equal to chase yachts of much higher length and tonnage."

Engineered to the nth degree to offer redundancy for every system, this is a boat that is designed to venture far off the beaten track and rely on its own resources. Key in its armoury of equipment is a very capable 9m HS Marine crane for launching and retrieving the tenders and toys stored on the 150 square metre open aft deck.

Pride of place among these floating playthings is taken by an achingly beautiful 12.3m motor launch built specially for PHI by Spirit Yachts. Known as Spirit of PHI, this boat is a heavily customised version of the Ipswich yard's P40 built in wood. Weighing in at some 4.5t, the tender is well within the 5.5t capabilities of PHI Phantom's crane. As are the small sailboat, electric car and jet skis that will also be stored aboard, alongside road, trail and electric bikes, all manner of boards and even an inflatable slide.

PHI Phantom will also be capable of bunkering fuel to extend the mothership's range, and houses extra laundry facilities to boost capacity when there are lots of guests aboard. Meanwhile, there are three cabins on board, enough to accommodate the three permanent crew and offer a slightly larger cabin with a desk to a guest or visitor, such as a guide. The interior is rounded off by a fine galley and a big crew mess.

"We are so proud to see PHI Phantom floating." said Gökhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts. "The very engaged owner has worked with us every step of the way, giving us the support we needed to complete some very specific requests, including that requirement to use no filler on the hull.

"All our skills as a yard have been brought to bear in the creation of a yacht whose capabilities will make her a joy to use in the many adventures that lie ahead of her. We wish PHI Phantom, her mothership and those who sail in them all the joys of the high seas."

Main Specifications & Dimensions:

Builder: ALIA Yachts

Hull Type: Twin Propeller Semi- Displacement Motor Yacht

Exterior Designer: ALIA Yachts

Interior Designer: ALIA Interiors

Naval Architect: Van Oossanen Naval Achitects

Classification: Bureau Veritas HULL - MACH, Short range

Registry: TBD

Material of Hull: Aluminium Alloy 5083 H111

Material of Superstructure: Aluminium Alloy 5083 H111

Length Overall: 36 m / 118'10"

Length Datum Waterline: 34.44 m / 113''

Beam Overall: 8.4 m / 37'6"

Draft DWL: 1.90 m / 6'23''

Displacement DWL: 200 t

Gross Tonnage: 199 GT

Top Speed: 21 knots

Fuel Capacity: 57.400 litres / 15,163 gallons

Range at Cruising Speed (12kn): 4,200 Nm

Fresh Water Capacity: 6.000 litres / 1,585 gallons

Technical Fresh Water: 8.000 litres / 2,113 gallons

Technical Details:

Main Engines: 2 x CAT C-32 E-rating Epo Tier3 IMO Tier2

Engine power: 2 x 1900 bhp @2300 rpm

Gearbox: ZF 3350 4:1

Shaft Material: Duplex stainless-steel type 1.4462

Propeller: BT Marine 5 blades propeller, Class 1

Flexible Coupling: Rubber Design

Generators: 3 x Kohler @45 kW

Bow Thruster: CMC Marine TP 75EA 65kW Electric Bow Thruster

Stabilizer: VEEM VG145 GYRO

Steering System: Data Hyraulic

Main Engine Exhaust System: DeAngelo or equal

General:

Cargo Deck: 157 m2

Lazarette: 45 m2 with h:2.05m

Workshop on Main Deck: 33 m2 (+ 8 m2 provision store) with h:2.05m

Deck Cargo Crane: HS Marine AK 72 E3, Capacity 5.500 kg at 9 meter

Fresh Water Maker: Sea Recovery 1400-2 GPD Aqua Whisper DX

Compact - 10,600 liters/day

Hot Water Boiler: 2 x DIKO 120 litres (10kW total)

Shore Power Transformer: Esis or equal, air-cooled, 80 kVA

Sewage Treatment System: Selmar Blue Sea 2500

Air Conditioning: Webasto 144.000 BTU Bluecool Premium system

Side Boarding Ladder: Marquipt Removable folding ladder

Exterior Doors (Hinged): Bofor

Cargo Hatch: Hydaulic operated 4.5mx2.3 flush deck hatch

Watertight Doors: 2 x Manual, Hinged Watertight A60 Fire Door

Fire Detection System: Tyco T1200 addressable fully automatic system

Fire Fighting System: Novec or equal

Cathodic Protection: Zinc Anodes

Windlass: 1 x Data DZC 2200 EP/Kr-16L/5 - Electric Vertical Windlass

Capstan: 2 x Data DHC 2200 E-PL/Kr/5 - Electric Vertical Capstans

Toilet System: Tecma

Air Compressor: Atlas LFx 1.0 4.8 m"/hr

Toy Blower: Pedro Gil Model 31.10 348 (m3/h)

Navigation & Communication: Naviop integrated Simrad system

Teak Decking: Flexiteak® synthetic teak material with black caulking colour (Aft platform and Bridge Deck)

Paint System: Non - faired paint with Jotun or Boero system