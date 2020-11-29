Benetti unveils the first B.NOW 50m

Benetti unveils the first B.Now 50m and opens a new chapter in the history of steel megayachts. This 50-metre vessel is one of four B.NOW models with a length of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres superbly designed by RWD to meet the needs of the most forward-looking owners.

The B.NOWs stand out for their construction times reduced by around 30% thanks to Benetti's advanced construction technology and share a sinuous hull whose profile dynamically marries the interior and exterior decks with large elongated windows. All four models can be built with the OASIS DECK®, a design solution enabling the outdoor space to be experienced as an oasis of conviviality and relaxation.

"Iryna", the first B.Now 50M, offers exclusive access to the water with a 36-square-metre beach club and an infinity pool that seems to be an extension of the stern deck. Nearly half the liveable surface area is outdoors, while the fully customisable interiors embody all Benetti's traditional craftsmanship and quality, as well as being enriched by sophisticated detailing in palladium, one of the most precious metals in the world.

Benetti has laid down another milestone in its long record of innovation in high-end yacht building and presents the first model in the B.Now category, comprising four models with lengths of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres. This has revitalised the megayacht sector by offering comprehensive personalisation of the layout with casual and contemporary moods that ensure both comfort and privacy. The impressively sleek and sporty exterior styling is by UK firm RWD, which shares with Benetti a mission to challenge classic yacht design and create new boundaries. The British team worked in synergy with the yard to create a steel megayacht category that meets the needs of today's owners and guarantees delivery times around 30% shorter than the market average thanks to Benetti's advanced construction technology. The sinuous hull of the four models reflects the dynamic profile formed by the interior and exterior decks with the elongated windows.

With their full-height windows and wellbeing areas, the B.NOWs showcase their modernity to striking effect. The design philosophy puts the owner's needs centre stage and with the OASIS DECK® solution addresses the outdoor spaces in particular. OASIS DECK® builds on the extraordinary success of the Oasis 40M by offering wings that open out to increase the available space close to the water but sheltered from the waves; a built-in pool in the beach area; a 270-degree field of view astern and from the saloon; a mix of sunlight and shade that enables guests to enjoy the deck at all times of day; and the Social Design of the entire deck as a spacious and convivial OASIS.

Benetti M/Y "Iryna"

"Iryna", the first B.Now 50M, built for a Ukrainian owner - loyal customer of the Azimut|Benetti Group - is characterised by large glass doors that create a strong sense of continuity between the outdoor and indoor spaces. Like all the megayachts created by the Benetti "House of Yachting", capable of delivering construction quality on a par with more famous northern European yards, this B.Now 50M establishes a strong connection with the outdoor environment, featuring not only an infinity pool enticingly close to the waves with freshwater and special lighting, but also a 36-square-metre beach club with a gull-wing hatch starboard and a steam room.

"Iryna", like the other models in the category, is therefore ideal for long cruises. The interiors are the result of collaboration between Benetti's Interior Style Department and Visionnaire, the interior designer chosen by the owner and an emblem of 'Made in Italy' style. Like Benetti itself, Visionnaire produces projects tailored to its clients' desires and here has created a modern ambience with unique furnishings. The claddings and ceiling panels are made with the finest woods, such as silk-coloured satin-finish frisé maple contrasting with oak. An ivory-coloured leather was chosen for the ceiling and palladium, a precious metal in the platinum group, is used in manually applied, leaf-shaped satin-finish details.

Key features of the layout include the gym on the Upper Deck, the roomy relaxation and sunbathing spaces, and the outdoor lunch area on the Main Deck, which also has an indoor saloon with a lounge and dining zone, as well as a gloriously light-filled owners' suite in the bow with a private balcony.

Total privacy, always a priority in the Benetti range, is guaranteed by scrupulous separation of guest and crew flows, with the latter able to manage the boat without encroaching on the spaces reserved for the former.

The hull was designed by P.L.A.N.A Design in collaboration with the Azimut|Benetti Research & Development department and the top speed is 15 knots.

The external garage forward of the Main Deck can house a 6.25 metre tender, a jet ski, a rescue craft and four seabobs. The yacht has a range of 4,500 nautical miles at 12 knots and make it possible to navigate for weeks without having to put into port for supplies.

Benetti B.Now 50m M/Y "IRYNA" - Technical data: