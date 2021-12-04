2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Fujairah GP - Day 3

2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Fujairah GP - Day 3 © UIM XCAT Worlds 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Fujairah GP - Day 3 © UIM XCAT Worlds

by UIM XCAT World Championship 3 Dec 05:24 PST

Today, December 2nd, we had another day full of emotions at Fujairah International Marine Club for Race 2 of the 2021 XCAT World Championship.

Just after the start, the race was red-flagged, so the competition was shortened to 15 laps instead of 16. The battle for the leadership was fierce and the top four boats kept fighting for the whole race, with a spectacular head-to-head battle between boat no. 5 (Abu-Dhabi Team) and boat no. 6 driven by Tomaso Polli and Matteo Nicolini.

At the finish line, the team of Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori (Abu Dhabi Team, boat no. 4) had a double privilege: winning the race and getting the chequered flag waved by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Sharqi himself. What a blast!

Finishing 2nd, the Dubai Police Team with their boat no.3 preceded the Abu-Dhabi Team with boat no.5. However, an incorrect procedure during the long lap resulted in a 30 seconds penalty for boat no.5 and therefore the third step of the podium went to the next classified boat: no.6 driven by Polli/Nicolini.

After taking into account the penalty, the final classification was:

1st) Abu Dhabi 4

2nd) Dubai Police

3rd) The Six

4th) Abu Dhabi 5

After the celebration of the podium, a little party was organized to surprise the Managing Director of Fujairah International Marine Club, Mister Major Ahmed, who celebrated his birthday in the VIP Area where he cut the cake for many guests.

Another great day of XCAT action came to a conclusion, and we truly look forward to experiencing another adrenaline fuelled day tomorrow, with the long awaited Fujairah Speed CAT Challenge.