Alice - A Lürssen innovative concept experience

by Lürssen Yachts 4 Dec 19:15 PST

The German yacht builder Lürssen has earned an international reputation as the specialist in exclusive, bespoke yachts of outstanding engineering mastery.

Name: ALICE

Length over all: 98 m / 321'5''

Beam overall: 17 m / 55'8''

Builder: Lürssen

Exterior Designer: Lürssen

Interior Designer: Dasha Moranova Designs

The privately run company was founded in 1875 and remains solely in the hands of the fourth generation of the Lürssen family. Innovation has always been one of the most important driving forces in the company's history. In 1886 Lürssen built the first motorboat of the world together with Gottlieb Daimler. It is, therefore, not surprising that Lürssen is now also building the first Lürssen yacht with fuel cell technology for a pioneering and technology driven client. The fuel cell flanks the conventional generators and represents a giant step towards launching an emission free Lürssen yacht. This innovative technology makes it possible to anchor emission-free for 15 days or cruise 1000 miles at slow speed.

Lürssen remains very discreet when it comes to yachts under construction or its clients. To promote the sustainable technology of the future, Lürssen has developed an innovative, climate-neutral yacht model called Alice, which shows what a Lürssen yacht could look like in the future. ALICE is an emergence into a new era. Right now she remains a model, but one that paves the way. ALICE is a fraction of reality in movement.

The yacht concept of tomorrow's wonderland is driven by state-of-the-art design as well as honest and heartfelt ecological responsibility. Parks and ponds transform the yacht's deck into a natural paradise, which when combined with the living walls in the interior, create a unique ecosystem on board. Nature's crisp perfume surrounds ALICE in its own atmosphere, and teak is replaced by fast-growing and lightweight organically farmed wood that meets the high standards for yachts with the same exquisite look and feel.

ALICE is climate-neutral. An emission-free fuel cells generates electrical energy based on hydrogen reformed from green methanol. The fuel cell replaces the conventional diesel generators on board. For higher speed and energy demands, an additional methanol engine is added.

Energy saving technologies, such as waste heat recovery utilisations, recover heat emissions for use within the HVAC system, for both heating and cooling-purposes. This is complemented by mirrored glass windows around the owner's deck where reflecting the heat serves for thermal insulation and reduces energy load of the air conditioning systems.

Lürssen has always been driving developments in the field of yachting. When it comes to climate protection and treating our environment responsibly, Lürssen serves as a role model. With their knowhow and capacity for innovation, Lürssen does everything to preserve our planet for future generations. Sustainable Yachting clearly makes the difference.

ALICE makes the difference.

Want to see ALICE? The model will be on steady display at the Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg in 2022. The Miniatur Wunderland is the world's largest model railway and one of the most popular and most visited attractions not only in Germany but in Europe as well.

