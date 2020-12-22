Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line

by Aquila 7 Dec 14:49 PST

Aquila Power Catamarans announces two models to their brand-new offshore line. The Aquila 28 Molokai Power Catamaran and the Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy Power Catamaran will debut with a digital World Premier, going live on YouTube at 10:00 AM EST, on December 8, 2021.

Alain Raas, Brand Manager, comments, "We are very excited to be launching our new offshore line with the amazing 28 Molokai and 28 Molokai Cuddy Catamarans. Both models are ideally suited for enthusiasts around the world and entertaining friends and family while providing a robust, efficient, safe, and comfortable riding boat. Both models expand our product offering by introducing a new clientele to our ever-popular lineup. We look forward to introducing and seeing new families and fishermen on the water taking advantage of these incredible boats."

The design of these two modes takes inspiration from native Hawaiian watercraft born for the rigors of island hopping in the tumultuous waters of the pacific. Both hulls are designed with an incredibly sharp bow entry that tapers to a planing pad. Unlike most outboard offshore power catamarans, the Aquila 28 Molokai hulls are spaced wide apart. The broad stance allows for expansive side decks surrounding the center console. The twin outboards are set wide apart to create a confidence-building, efficient, and incredibly smooth ride at any speed.

Lex Raas, President of Aquila Power Catamarans, comments, "At Aquila, we continue our quest to be global leaders of innovative catamarans. Aquila enters the offshore segment with a modern twist on a proven Hawaiian layout by shifting the paradigm of innovative boats and designs. Our new center-console power catamarans are second to none. It's been magic collaborating with MarineMax and the Sino Eagle Yacht Company for the past nine years."

Chuck Cashman, Chief Revenue Officer, comments, "The development of this new line of offshore models truly showcases how Aquila continues to reflect on its brand pillars innovation, performance, and quality and to attract the next generation of boaters into the Aquila family. With each new model, they look to push the boundaries of Aquila Power Catamarans further to be best in class."

Aquila offers luxurious power catamarans ranging in size from 28 to 70-feet. Each model's design is based on performance, innovation, and quality. For further details on the extensive history behind the design of the Aquila 28 Molokai Power Catamaran and the Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy Power Catamaran, head to: www.aquilaboats.com/models/offshore.