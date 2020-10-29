Please select your home edition
Edition
Composites Constructions 2021 v3 - CAPE50 - LEADERBOARD

Sergio Davi to depart on next transoceanic journey with Simrad electronics on board

by Simrad 16 Dec 10:07 PST
Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB © Simrad

Captain Sergio Davi, the Italian seafarer who first made headlines when he traveled from Palermo, Italy to New York in 2019 in his 11-meter (36-foot) rubber inflatable boat (RIB), is ready for his next adventure across three continents, two oceans and covering over 10,000 nautical miles.

Davi departs in early December for his solo trip from Palermo to Los Angeles, crossing the Atlantic, passing through the Panama Canal and heading north along Mexico and California's coast in his Nuova Jolly RIB before arriving in Los Angeles in late February.

Davi has named it the Ocean To Ocean RIB Adventure and his voyage will be dedicated to issues around ocean health. During the crossing, he will collect sea water samples to assess the presence of microplastics and carry out the analysis of metal traces, focusing in particular on under-researched or specific geographical points of reference. For this trip, Davi has partnered with the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institutes of Piedmont, Liguria & Valle d'Aosta and Sicily to examine the dangers of ocean pollution on human health.

"They are giving me the opportunity to make my trip and experience of study and research as well as a warning for the protection of our seas and oceans," said Davi.

Davi's trip will take over 100 days including 25 days of solo navigation on the water. Throughout his voyage, he will rely on Simrad's NSSevo3S™ display, networked together to have all the information available at any time of the crossing. Fundamental to safety are the HALO24 radar and AIS technology, a system that identifies vessels around his boat and at the same time allows them to be identified by other boaters via the VHF signal. The Simrad® AP™48 autopilot interfaced directly with SeaStar's Optimus steering system will allow Davi to be hands-free as needed during his solo navigation.

Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB - photo © Simrad
Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB - photo © Simrad

"I'm grateful to be supported by all these professionals who share with me the passion for the sea 100%," said Davi. "Together we will not only test the latest technologies available on the market, but we will promote a fundamental message for the life of all living beings: the sea is our source of life, without it we could not be there. Let's take care of it with all the means at our disposal."

"Sergio is a modern-day adventurer who brings out the best in seamanship and our passion for the ocean," said James Methven, Global Brand Head of Simrad®. "With Simrad® systems on-board he can be confident his electronics will be there for all of his navigation and safety needs throughout his voyage. We look forward to those scenes of him arriving in Los Angeles over three months from now."

Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB - photo © Simrad
Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB - photo © Simrad

Davi first started working together with Simrad® back in 2017. He is also supported by Nuova Jolly who built the 38cc Prince RIB, Suzuki with its two DF300B dual prop outboards and I-Tronik that will provide the test tubes for water sampling.

Ocean to ocean rib adventure - schedule (expected departures)

Leg 1 Palermo-Mallorca - December
Leg 2 Mallorca-Gibraltar
Leg 3 Gibraltar-Lanzarote
Leg 4 Lanzarote-Gran Canaria
Leg 5 Gran Canaria-Mindelo
Leg 6 Mindelo-Kourou
Leg 7 Kourou-Port of Spain
Leg 8 Port of Spain-Curacao
Leg 9 Curacao-Santa Marta
Leg 10 Santa Marta-Cartagena
Leg 11 Cartagena-Fuerte Sherman
Leg 12 Fuerte Sherman-San Carlos
Leg 13 San Carlos-Boca Brava
Leg 14 Boca Brava-Puerto Quetzal
Leg 15 Puerto Quetzal-Puerto de San Benito
Leg 16 Puerto de San Benito-Acapulco
Leg 17 Acapulco-Ixtapa
Leg 18 Ixtapa-Manzanillo
Leg 19 Manzanillo-Cabo San Lucas
Leg 20 Cabo San Lucas-Isla Cedros
Leg 21 Isla Cedros-Ensenada
Leg 22 Ensenada-San Diego
Leg 23 San Diego-Los Angeles

Related Articles

E1 Series name Simrad Products as official partner
New Electric Powerboat Championship will feature Hydrofoil boats competing on a closed course Simrad Yachting has partnered with the E1 Series to become the Official Marine Electronics Partner of the world's first electric powerboat championship, scheduled to kick-off in early 2023. Posted on 22 Sep Simrad launches new app with navigation features
The app is free to download and offers a rich experience. The updated app includes a premium offering complete with new mapping features, advanced functionality and mirroring and control of Simrad® multi-functional displays from your smartphone or tablet. Posted on 20 Aug Simrad celebrates 75 years of innovation
Anniversary campaign includes emphasis on rich heritage of Simrad products and adventures in boating Simrad is recognizing its 75th Anniversary with a slate of initiatives including the celebration of boating's ability to bring people together, detailing the history of notable products and publishing its own list of Simrad® 75 Great Boating Destinations. Posted on 22 Jul The latest Simrad software update
Deals with AIS, radar display, and enhanced integration capabilities The latest Simrad® software update was released this month for its multifunction displays (MFDs), packed with the latest technology and visual enhancements. Posted on 27 May Introducing Simrad VHF Radio & Class-B AIS Systems
The complete modular VHF solution Simrad Yachting announced today a pair of premium multi-station black box marine radio systems - the Simrad RS100 and RS100-B. Posted on 29 Oct 2020 Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo
Electronics leader announces agreement with major powerboat manufacturers A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics supplier for Chaparral/Robalo boats. Posted on 26 Jun 2020 New Simrad NSO, NSS & GO systems functionality
The 20.0 update includes a wealth of powerful new features Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - have announced a software update for its NSO, NSS and GO series systems. Posted on 13 Jun 2020 Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S
Glass Bridge display with built-in functionality like never before Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display Posted on 21 Jan 2020 Announcing new Simrad HALO20+, HALO20
The ultimate picture from a smaller dome Simrad Yachting announced today the launch of HALO20+ and HALO20 radars - a pair of compact, pulse compression radome units, perfectly designed for smaller sportfishing and cruising vessels. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 WIN a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Fishfinder/Chartplotter
Arvor has joined forces with Simrad to give you a chance to win a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Just visit the Arvor display on the marina (M186-190), fill in the entry form with three easy questions, and you could win. Posted on 23 Jul 2019
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy