Sergio Davi to depart on next transoceanic journey with Simrad electronics on board

Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB © Simrad Captain Sergio Davi - 38cc Prince RIB © Simrad

by Simrad 16 Dec 10:07 PST

Captain Sergio Davi, the Italian seafarer who first made headlines when he traveled from Palermo, Italy to New York in 2019 in his 11-meter (36-foot) rubber inflatable boat (RIB), is ready for his next adventure across three continents, two oceans and covering over 10,000 nautical miles.

Davi departs in early December for his solo trip from Palermo to Los Angeles, crossing the Atlantic, passing through the Panama Canal and heading north along Mexico and California's coast in his Nuova Jolly RIB before arriving in Los Angeles in late February.

Davi has named it the Ocean To Ocean RIB Adventure and his voyage will be dedicated to issues around ocean health. During the crossing, he will collect sea water samples to assess the presence of microplastics and carry out the analysis of metal traces, focusing in particular on under-researched or specific geographical points of reference. For this trip, Davi has partnered with the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institutes of Piedmont, Liguria & Valle d'Aosta and Sicily to examine the dangers of ocean pollution on human health.

"They are giving me the opportunity to make my trip and experience of study and research as well as a warning for the protection of our seas and oceans," said Davi.

Davi's trip will take over 100 days including 25 days of solo navigation on the water. Throughout his voyage, he will rely on Simrad's NSSevo3S™ display, networked together to have all the information available at any time of the crossing. Fundamental to safety are the HALO24 radar and AIS technology, a system that identifies vessels around his boat and at the same time allows them to be identified by other boaters via the VHF signal. The Simrad® AP™48 autopilot interfaced directly with SeaStar's Optimus steering system will allow Davi to be hands-free as needed during his solo navigation.

"I'm grateful to be supported by all these professionals who share with me the passion for the sea 100%," said Davi. "Together we will not only test the latest technologies available on the market, but we will promote a fundamental message for the life of all living beings: the sea is our source of life, without it we could not be there. Let's take care of it with all the means at our disposal."

"Sergio is a modern-day adventurer who brings out the best in seamanship and our passion for the ocean," said James Methven, Global Brand Head of Simrad®. "With Simrad® systems on-board he can be confident his electronics will be there for all of his navigation and safety needs throughout his voyage. We look forward to those scenes of him arriving in Los Angeles over three months from now."

Davi first started working together with Simrad® back in 2017. He is also supported by Nuova Jolly who built the 38cc Prince RIB, Suzuki with its two DF300B dual prop outboards and I-Tronik that will provide the test tubes for water sampling.

Ocean to ocean rib adventure - schedule (expected departures)

Leg 1 Palermo-Mallorca - December

Leg 2 Mallorca-Gibraltar

Leg 3 Gibraltar-Lanzarote

Leg 4 Lanzarote-Gran Canaria

Leg 5 Gran Canaria-Mindelo

Leg 6 Mindelo-Kourou

Leg 7 Kourou-Port of Spain

Leg 8 Port of Spain-Curacao

Leg 9 Curacao-Santa Marta

Leg 10 Santa Marta-Cartagena

Leg 11 Cartagena-Fuerte Sherman

Leg 12 Fuerte Sherman-San Carlos

Leg 13 San Carlos-Boca Brava

Leg 14 Boca Brava-Puerto Quetzal

Leg 15 Puerto Quetzal-Puerto de San Benito

Leg 16 Puerto de San Benito-Acapulco

Leg 17 Acapulco-Ixtapa

Leg 18 Ixtapa-Manzanillo

Leg 19 Manzanillo-Cabo San Lucas

Leg 20 Cabo San Lucas-Isla Cedros

Leg 21 Isla Cedros-Ensenada

Leg 22 Ensenada-San Diego

Leg 23 San Diego-Los Angeles