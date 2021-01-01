Evolution: The all new 6100SY

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 30 Dec 13:37 PST

The Whitehaven range of motor yachts started with their signature sports yacht, adapted to the Australian cruising lifestyle. More than a decade on, the Whitehaven Sport Yacht is evolving again with a whole new 6100 model.

Whitehaven Motor Yachts is excited to announce the all new 6100SY. The sports yacht is the genesis of the Whitehaven range and this evolution is sure to surprise and delight.

The first thing you will notice is the changes to the cockpit. A much-loved feature of the Whitehaven design, the cockpit on the 6100SY has seen serious upgrades to the seating which now is aft facing and converts into a day bed for additional flexibility in the space. The BBQ is now joined by an external galley station and overlooks the swim platform where you will find additional seating.

"We know the cockpit is one of the most loved areas on our yachts so we are constantly looking at ways to update the space and make it even more appealing. The new layout does just that. Now you can make the most of the daybed during the day without losing the al fresco dining for the evening. The new location of the BBQ ties the area together and the teak seating on the swim platform offers the family a place to comfortably get ready for a swim," explains Whitehaven's Managing Director, Bruce Scott.

In the interior, the galley is now full beam to easily service both the internal and external dining and lounge spaces. Larger architectural windows not only flood the interior with natural light yet also offer exceptional visibility from the helm.

This 6100SY also sports the new fore deck seating arrangement. With sunbeds and seating, it is another space for family and friends to come together with ease and comfort.

Below deck there are three accommodation suites. The full beam owner's cabin sits midships with a private ensuite. The guest suite is in the forepeak also with an ensuite and accessible as a day head from the main companion way. The final guest suite on the portside has twin beds and plenty of storage.

Like all the Whitehaven Motor Yachts in the range, the 6100SY is customisable to the individual specifications of the buyer and there is the option for the Euro edition upgrades. We are so confident in the yacht, they offer a market-leading five-year warranty on the hull and structure and three-year warranty on all Whitehaven manufactured parts.

This all new 6100SY provides everything the intrepid Australian boat owner could desire with the proportions and refinement of European styling.

See the full 6100SY specification sheet here...