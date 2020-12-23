YN202 arrives at Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 23 Dec 22:08 PST

Moonen Yachts' latest project, YN202, has arrived at their shipyard in Den Bosch and will now remain in the outfitting shed until her next milestone; the joining of the hull and superstructure, due to take place in early 2022.

Designed by René van der Velden in collaboration with naval architects Diana Yacht Design, YN202 is the 34m (Moonen 110) classically designed Gentleman's yacht, that draws inspiration from the shipyards popular builds of the early 2000's; the Moonen 84 and Moonen 97.

Once complete, YN202 will be a head turner with her classic navy hull and white superstructure. Her exterior will be complemented by her high end, luxury interiors by London designers Studio Indigo. She will feature a spacious five cabin layout for 10 guests, floor to ceiling windows on the main deck, panoramic views and twin stairways from main deck aft leading down to the swim platform.

YN202 is on track for delivery in April 2023.

www.moonen.com