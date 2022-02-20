Pardo Endurance 60

by Pardo Yachts 25 Dec 06:34 PST

The new Pardo Endurance 60 introduces a revolutionary concept of time and space at sea, redesigning the long distance navigation.

Calibrated speed, low consumption, safe and silent speed for long cruises with superior comfort.

The Advanced Studio of the hull enhances the capacity of navigation around 10/12 knots in displacement mode and up to 25 knots on plane, powered by IPS motorization for maximum ease of handling and safety.

The maximum hull beam over 5 mt enables high speed on plane and wide interior spaces.

The minimal and sophisticated design establishes a dialogue between interiors and exteriors, with opening gunwales extending down to the water surface.

Technical Data: