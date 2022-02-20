Please select your home edition
Pardo Endurance 60

by Pardo Yachts 25 Dec 06:34 PST

The new Pardo Endurance 60 introduces a revolutionary concept of time and space at sea, redesigning the long distance navigation.

Calibrated speed, low consumption, safe and silent speed for long cruises with superior comfort.

Pardo Endurance 60 - photo © Pardo Yachts
Pardo Endurance 60 - photo © Pardo Yachts

The Advanced Studio of the hull enhances the capacity of navigation around 10/12 knots in displacement mode and up to 25 knots on plane, powered by IPS motorization for maximum ease of handling and safety.

The maximum hull beam over 5 mt enables high speed on plane and wide interior spaces.

Pardo Endurance 60 - photo © Pardo Yachts
Pardo Endurance 60 - photo © Pardo Yachts

The minimal and sophisticated design establishes a dialogue between interiors and exteriors, with opening gunwales extending down to the water surface.

Technical Data:

  • Length Overall: 60ft
  • Hull Length: 49ft
  • Max Beam: 16ft
  • Draft: 4ft
  • Displacement: 32.849 LB approx
  • Engines: 2 X Volvo IPS 600 (ST) - 2 X Volvo IPS 700/800 (OPT)
  • Fuel Tank: approx 520 US gal
  • People capacity: 16B / 20C pax

