Top three honeymoon destinations to visit on a yacht

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 9 Jan 15:41 PST

For those looking for an unrivalled honeymoon experience, cruising on your yacht with your new spouse will not disappoint. With your dedicated Captain, crew and chef, all of your requirements will be catered for down to the most intricate of details and you can enjoy cruising in some of the world’s most stunning locations.

Whether you are looking to dine al fresco, swim or dive in a secluded bay or party in some of the world’s hotspots, owning a yacht offers infinite possibilities.

Offering bespoke ownership services, West Nautical, share three of their favourite honeymoon destinations:

Maldives

Nestled within the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a tropical nation of 26 atolls made up of over 1,190 coral islands and inlets. Offering some of the best cruising in the world, you will experience a journey of discovery that incorporates white sand beaches, secluded anchorages and a laid-back pace of life.

Whether you wish to island hop and visit some of the Maldives’ five-star hotels or spend your whole honeymoon onboard in complete privacy, cruising on your private yacht provides the ultimate way to experience this stunning destination.

The Maldives is the perfect location for a diverse honeymoon filled with natural beauty, exceptional cuisine, beautiful and luxurious island resorts as well as the opportunity for a vast array of water sports activities including diving, snorkelling, jet skiing and paddle boarding.

Each island has its own unique beauty, making this destination picture perfect for those romantic holiday pics of you and your new spouse. Your crew will be able to make special arrangements such as a couples massage on the beach or a romantic dinner for 2 under the stars to ensure you have the most unforgettable honeymoon.

Seychelles

Located just off the east coast of Africa, the Seychelles is a group of islands renowned for their beaches, palm trees and beautiful landscapes. This archipelago is made up of 115 islands, comprising some of the oldest granite islands in the world as well as low-lying coral atolls and reef islands.

The diversity of the Seychelles is a fantastic advantage when cruising, as each island is just a short trip away, providing a range of options to create a diverse holiday filled with adventure and relaxation.

The Seychelles is home to some of the rarest flora and fauna found on earth with each island sloping from emerald green rain forests down to white sand beaches and turquoise oceans. Seychelles is the first country in the world to officially protect more than 50% of its’ land within two UNESCO world heritage sites as well as national parks and nature reserves.

British Virgin Islands

For those that truly want to get away from it all, the British Virgin Islands, located in the Caribbean to the east of Puerto Rico, provide the ultimate destination. With some more remote islands being particularly challenging to get to without a boat, a Superyacht honeymoon here will position you in one of the world’s most unspoilt locations.

Made up of more than 60 islands and islets, you will experience white sand beaches at every turn. Beach bars are located in many popular bays and there are also many unexplored and uninhabited locations for those moments when you’re looking for ultimate privacy.

The BVI’s are one of the world’s most idyllic honeymoon locations with its’ year-round warm weather and the opportunity to part take in a huge variety of activities including kite surfing or going on a world class reef or wreck dive.

Due to the fact that there are more than 60 islands, the BVI’s offers the best of nature’s variety where you can spend days hiking through luscious rain forests, sunbathing on a white sand beach or visiting one of 20 national parks – no two days on your honeymoon will be the same.

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.