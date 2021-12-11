Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 3

Top three honeymoon destinations to visit on a yacht

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 9 Jan 15:41 PST
Spend the day relaxing in the sun with your new spouse © West Nautical

For those looking for an unrivalled honeymoon experience, cruising on your yacht with your new spouse will not disappoint. With your dedicated Captain, crew and chef, all of your requirements will be catered for down to the most intricate of details and you can enjoy cruising in some of the world’s most stunning locations.

Whether you are looking to dine al fresco, swim or dive in a secluded bay or party in some of the world’s hotspots, owning a yacht offers infinite possibilities.

Offering bespoke ownership services, West Nautical, share three of their favourite honeymoon destinations:

The Maldives is made up of 26 atolls dotted with exclusive resorts, the perfect place for a honeymoon filled with relaxation and luxury - photo © West Nautical
The Maldives is made up of 26 atolls dotted with exclusive resorts, the perfect place for a honeymoon filled with relaxation and luxury - photo © West Nautical

Maldives

Nestled within the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a tropical nation of 26 atolls made up of over 1,190 coral islands and inlets. Offering some of the best cruising in the world, you will experience a journey of discovery that incorporates white sand beaches, secluded anchorages and a laid-back pace of life.

Whether you wish to island hop and visit some of the Maldives’ five-star hotels or spend your whole honeymoon onboard in complete privacy, cruising on your private yacht provides the ultimate way to experience this stunning destination.

The Maldives is the perfect location for a diverse honeymoon filled with natural beauty, exceptional cuisine, beautiful and luxurious island resorts as well as the opportunity for a vast array of water sports activities including diving, snorkelling, jet skiing and paddle boarding.

Each island has its own unique beauty, making this destination picture perfect for those romantic holiday pics of you and your new spouse. Your crew will be able to make special arrangements such as a couples massage on the beach or a romantic dinner for 2 under the stars to ensure you have the most unforgettable honeymoon.

Seychelles

Located just off the east coast of Africa, the Seychelles is a group of islands renowned for their beaches, palm trees and beautiful landscapes. This archipelago is made up of 115 islands, comprising some of the oldest granite islands in the world as well as low-lying coral atolls and reef islands.

The Seychelles, located just off the east coast of Africa, is one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Filled with nature, wildlife and gorgeous beaches, what better place to celebrate the start of a beautiful marriage - photo © West Nautical
The Seychelles, located just off the east coast of Africa, is one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Filled with nature, wildlife and gorgeous beaches, what better place to celebrate the start of a beautiful marriage - photo © West Nautical

The diversity of the Seychelles is a fantastic advantage when cruising, as each island is just a short trip away, providing a range of options to create a diverse holiday filled with adventure and relaxation.

The Seychelles is home to some of the rarest flora and fauna found on earth with each island sloping from emerald green rain forests down to white sand beaches and turquoise oceans. Seychelles is the first country in the world to officially protect more than 50% of its’ land within two UNESCO world heritage sites as well as national parks and nature reserves.

The Seychelles are a great place to snorkel and see marine life including turtles - photo © West Nautical
The Seychelles are a great place to snorkel and see marine life including turtles - photo © West Nautical

British Virgin Islands

For those that truly want to get away from it all, the British Virgin Islands, located in the Caribbean to the east of Puerto Rico, provide the ultimate destination. With some more remote islands being particularly challenging to get to without a boat, a Superyacht honeymoon here will position you in one of the world’s most unspoilt locations.

Made up of more than 60 islands and islets, you will experience white sand beaches at every turn. Beach bars are located in many popular bays and there are also many unexplored and uninhabited locations for those moments when you’re looking for ultimate privacy.

The Caribbean is dotted with private beaches, perfect for a beach bbq or quiet day soaking up the sun - photo © West Nautical
The Caribbean is dotted with private beaches, perfect for a beach bbq or quiet day soaking up the sun - photo © West Nautical

The BVI’s are one of the world’s most idyllic honeymoon locations with its’ year-round warm weather and the opportunity to part take in a huge variety of activities including kite surfing or going on a world class reef or wreck dive.

Due to the fact that there are more than 60 islands, the BVI’s offers the best of nature’s variety where you can spend days hiking through luscious rain forests, sunbathing on a white sand beach or visiting one of 20 national parks – no two days on your honeymoon will be the same.

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.

Spending your honeymoon on a yacht in the BVI's will ensure the ultimate honeymoon filled with luxury, adventure and days spent in stunning anchorages like this one at nearby Antigua. - photo © West Nautical
Spending your honeymoon on a yacht in the BVI's will ensure the ultimate honeymoon filled with luxury, adventure and days spent in stunning anchorages like this one at nearby Antigua. - photo © West Nautical

Related Articles

Five bucket list beaches
A Superyacht is one of the best ways to experience the stunning islands of Ibiza and Formentera One of the best ways to experience the stunning islands of Ibiza and Formentera is from the luxury of your own Superyacht. Posted on 11 Dec 2021 Island hopping in Thailand on a Superyacht
Thailand is one of the world's most visited tourist destinations. Thailand is one of the world's most visited tourist destinations. Posted on 25 Nov 2021 Superyacht SCUBA diving holidays
A vacation on a superyacht is the ultimate in luxury, adventure, and relaxation all in one. A vacation on a superyacht is the ultimate in luxury, adventure, and relaxation all in one. Posted on 12 Nov 2021 Surf the world on a Superyacht
A guide to the ultimate surfing destinations, best seen from a Superyacht A guide to the ultimate surfing destinations, best seen from a Superyacht Posted on 29 Oct 2021 Five bucket list beaches
Are you tired of busy beaches and following the crowds? Are you tired of busy beaches and following the crowds? These top five hidden beach destinations should definitely make the bucket list. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Golfing holidays on a Superyacht
Top three destinations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean for the perfect golfing holiday Top three destinations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean for the perfect golfing holiday Posted on 30 Sep 2021 Five stunning Superyacht destinations
There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht There is no better way to see the world than aboard a private superyacht, with the sea breeze in your hair and a gorgeous coastline on the horizon. Posted on 17 Sep 2021 Inspired Holiday Ideas off the beaten track
Owning a yacht can allow you to go further afield and discover completely unique landscapes... For those looking for the ultimate getaway, owning a yacht can allow you to go further afield and discover completely unique landscapes such as Central and South America, Cocos Islands and Antarctica. Posted on 3 Sep 2021 Vineyard voyage on a Superyacht
The French and Italian Riviera are two of the most popular destinations for Superyacht owners. The French and Italian Riviera are two of the most popular destinations for Superyacht owners during the summer months in the Mediterranean and we can certainly see why. Posted on 20 Aug 2021 The rise of hybrid yachts
There are more and more yachts, tenders and toys being built with hybrid systems than ever... As the world becomes a more environmentally friendly place and people are becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint, so the industry of superyachts has followed suit. Posted on 11 Aug 2021
Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy