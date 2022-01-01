Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Registrations now open for the Australia Day 2022 Harbour Parade

by Australia Day 12 Jan 12:05 PST
Australia Day Harbour Parade © Department of Premier and Cabinet

The Harbour Parade is a great opportunity for owners and masters of vessels to deck them out and show them off to crowds of thousands!

Be in the running for best dressed or cheeky prizes such as the Going Overboard Award (the most imaginative vessel) and the Budgie Smuggler Award (best small vessel).

Taking part in the parade will offer those on board an amazing view of the Salute to Australia from the parade marshalling location. The Salute to Australia includes the impressive HMAS Adelaide, a 21-gun salute, a flyover of RAAF jets followed by a thrilling handling display.

The lucky winners of the Harbour Parade will score a prize pack as well as an exclusive access area for Australia Day Live and the fireworks!

The prize pool includes EFTPOS gift cards, family passes to Luna Park and the Australian National Maritime Museum, long lunch dining cruises with Captain Cook Cruises and a twilight sail on board the historic Duyfken tall ship.

Registration is quick and easy, visit here to register.

Australia Day Harbour Parade - photo © Department of Premier and Cabinet
Australia Day Harbour Parade - photo © Department of Premier and Cabinet

Related Articles

Upcoming extreme high tides
We'll be seeing the next highest tides at the end of the month Happy 2022! Although 2021 ended - and the new year began - with some pretty tremendous high tides, we're feeling optimistic about the year ahead and can't wait to get back out on the water. Posted today at 6:01 pm Dayboating for 410 nautical miles
The juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered boats... So the juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered, resin-infused vessels served as a marvellous exclamation mark for the passage of time. Posted on 10 Jan Your honeymoon on a yacht
For an unrivalled honeymoon experience, cruising on your yacht will not disappoint. For those looking for an unrivalled honeymoon experience, cruising on your yacht with your new spouse will not disappoint. Posted on 9 Jan Sergio Davì catches Covid
The Ocean to Ocean RIB Adventure extends its stopover in Gran Canaria Little mishap for captain Sergio Davì, fortunately without serious consequences. Posted on 8 Jan Check out the Insetta 35IFC
This cutting edge boat boasts best in class range and efficiency It's built with the highest quality materials, vacuum infused for the optimum strength to weight ratio, and is second to none in rough water ride and capability in its class. This 35' Center Console Catamaran is raising the bar! Posted on 7 Jan Marine Resources Latest Jobs Newsletter
Discover what opportunities could be waiting for you... We wish all our candidates a fantastic 2022!? Maybe a new job prospect will be on the horizon? Be sure to check in with us and discover what opportunities could be waiting for you... Posted on 7 Jan Outer Reef's featured destination collection
Need an escape after all the holiday hustle and bustle? Need an escape after all the holiday hustle and bustle? Posted on 7 Jan A new world of adventure with Riviera lifestyle
Kristy and Dave Everson discover a new world of adventure with the Riviera lifestyle When Kristy and Dave Everson discovered a convenient car park for their motorhome next to Riviera representative Sun Country Coastal in Newport Beach, they had no idea their life would change forever. Posted on 5 Jan Energized luxury: Viking 64
Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements. Posted on 5 Jan Dockmate® launches SoftDocking™ functionality
Game-changing functionality is standard on all new Dockmate systems Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today an absolute revolution in easy and stress-free docking with its patented SoftDocking™ functionality. Posted on 5 Jan
Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy