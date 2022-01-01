Registrations now open for the Australia Day 2022 Harbour Parade

by Australia Day 12 Jan 12:05 PST

The Harbour Parade is a great opportunity for owners and masters of vessels to deck them out and show them off to crowds of thousands!

Be in the running for best dressed or cheeky prizes such as the Going Overboard Award (the most imaginative vessel) and the Budgie Smuggler Award (best small vessel).

Taking part in the parade will offer those on board an amazing view of the Salute to Australia from the parade marshalling location. The Salute to Australia includes the impressive HMAS Adelaide, a 21-gun salute, a flyover of RAAF jets followed by a thrilling handling display.

The lucky winners of the Harbour Parade will score a prize pack as well as an exclusive access area for Australia Day Live and the fireworks!

The prize pool includes EFTPOS gift cards, family passes to Luna Park and the Australian National Maritime Museum, long lunch dining cruises with Captain Cook Cruises and a twilight sail on board the historic Duyfken tall ship.

Registration is quick and easy, visit here to register.