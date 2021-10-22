Arvor 675 is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender cruising range

Arvor 675 Weekender © Arvor Australia Arvor 675 Weekender © Arvor Australia

by Arvor Australia 14 Jan 14:32 PST

The Arvor 675 Weekender is the newest and most compact model in the Weekender cruising range. Easy to handle on the water, trailerable, and you can take eight people for a cruise and three can spend the night.

Contact your local dealer for details at arvor.com.au

The Arvor Weekender range equals comfort. With the addition of the 'Comfort Pack' the galley will be fully equipped with sink and refrigerator, you can have a lovely dinner with drinks in the indoors dinette or in the cockpit. In the lower deck section of the cabin, you'll find a spacious front berth for two and an enclosed sea toilet with sink. The optional enclosure and sun awning have you prepared for any kind of weather.

Navigation is easy and secure thanks to the reliable Mercury engine, hydraulic steering with SmartCraft instrumentation, and compatibility with the latest navigation technologies. That way, handling the boat and keeping it balanced is a breeze, and all boat and engine performance data are always on display.