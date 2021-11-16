Horizon Yachts launches new FD90

by Horizon Yachts 20 Jan 10:25 PST

Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Specified with high-end equipment throughout, this FD90 is the first Horizon model to be equipped with the JUNG automation system.

Designed to take advantage of the wide, 23' 3" beam and high-volume interior that defines the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series, the new FD90 greets visitors with an expansive aft deck. Here, a convivial al fresco conversation area features a custom convertible coffee table with strips of bronze inlay that hint at the contemporary Art Deco vibe within the interior.

Satin walnut, black glass and black lacquer finishes highlight the loft-like main salon, whose volume is amplified by floor-to-ceiling windows and comfortable, custom low-profile furniture including a large sofa with built-in storage. Sliding glass doors accessing the walkaround decks to port and starboard invite the outdoors into the dining area forward, and the fully-equipped galley can be open to the salon and dining area or closed via doors and a privacy screen. A custom bronze lighting feature highlights the dining area, and is controlled by the yacht's JUNG automation system, which allows the owner to control lighting, window treatments, audio and A/C via phone or iPad devices. The FD90 is the first FD Series yacht to be equipped with this system.

The full-beam master stateroom is situated furthest forward on the main deck, and offers plentiful wardrobe space as well as a built-in leather loveseat under the window to starboard. The spacious ensuite features a full-length smart glass wall for privacy when desired.

Three further ensuite staterooms comprised of mirrored queen-size staterooms amidships and a convertible twin/VIP in the bow reside on the lower deck. The lower guest foyer is highlighted by leatherette-covered walls with grooves of black lacquer that echo the yacht's sophisticated design. A spacious laundry room/storage area complements the staterooms in this area.

This FD90 has been designed with an enclosed skylounge and private wheelhouse configuration, which is accessed via a floating staircase along a painted feature wall. The wheelhouse features three fixed helm chairs and can be closed off from the cozy interior skylounge aft. The boat deck offers a bar with three bar stools and an expansive exterior lounge area with freestanding furniture that is easily shaded with a sun awning. Walkaround side decks access the additional entertaining and lounging space on the foredeck, which can also be shaded by a sun awning.

Offering crew quarters for four aft of the engine room, the new FD90 features a fully equipped beach club with a bar and a lounge settee that converts into a bed.

