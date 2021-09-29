Vision Marine Technologies partners with Nextfour Solutions Ltd to develop a smart navigation system

by Vision Marine 20 Jan 22:18 PST

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), the global leader in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, has partnered with Nextfour Solutions Ltd. (Nextfour) to further develop a customized multifunctional display to be integrated within Vision Marine's groundbreaking E-Motion™ 180 fully electric powertrain system.

The Q Display is the first marine display that brings the familiar automotive-like user experience to boating by integrating the on-board computer, mobile connectivity, chart plotter, guard, and entertainment system in one single device. This smart navigation device, which is called the Q Experience, provides confidence in controlling and handling the boat and provides important information to the boater.

"Vision Marine will have an industry leading user experience, performance and unique product to utilize in conjunction with our E-Motion™ fully electric powertrain, "said Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder, and CEO of Vision Marine.

A leading technology and design company market supplying integrated private label marine display solutions, Nextfour brings high performance connectivity as well as enhanced user experience and integrations to a new standard.

"There is growing demand from major electric vehicle OEMs for electric motors," added Xavier Montagne, COO of Vision Marine. "Collaborating with Nextfour on the Q Experience system will enhance the entire powertrain and allow us to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem to electrifying recreational boating, complemented with the best and most intuitive display solution on the market."

"Nextfour is excited to support Vision Marine and its efforts to revolutionize the recreational boating industry, "said Niklas Öhman, CEO at Nextfour Solutions. "The E-Motion™ platform offers an unparalleled boating experience when compared to traditional fuel powered systems. These new platforms will encompass both state of the art energy density rich solutions as well as extreme performance related options."

The agreement with Vision Marine is the first ever marine industry partnership for Nextfour in North America. Vision Marine targets performance powerboats and pontoons ranging from 18 to 30 feet, with narrow hulls and compartments. Management estimates 70,000 pontoons are expected to be sold in the United States in 2022, and approximately 380,000 outboard motors. Vision Marine's disruptive technology is the only EV system certified by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Canadian Coast Guard, and meets the American Boating and Yacht Council safety standards and the European Union's imported manufactured standards. In addition to superior power and torque, the Company's 180 horsepower (hp) fully electric outboard E-Motion™ motor is noiseless and smokeless, allowing boaters to protect the environment without sacrificing performance.

In October 2021, Vision Marine announced a Manufacture & Supply Agreement with Linamar Corporation subsidiary McLaren Engineering for the testing, manufacture, and assembly of the Company's E-Motion™ electric powertrain, in order to commercially scale production. In January 2022, Vision Marine announced a strategic partnership with Octillion Power Systems to develop a high-performance battery solution for the recreational boating industry.