Sirena Yachts full steam ahead - latest news from the yard

Sirena Yachts yard © Sirena Yachts Sirena Yachts yard © Sirena Yachts

by Sirena Marine 26 Jan 05:43 PST

The year 2021 proved a massive commercial success for Sirena Yachts with strong sales across the range, including a total of 26 units of the new Sirena 68 that only made its international debut at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival.

26 units of the Sirena 68 sold since official presentation in September 2021

Sirena 88 and 68 on display at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show

Exciting new model under construction to be unveiled in February

Moreover, by the close of the year, nine units of the Sirena 88 flagship had been sold in diverse international markets from the US, Russia and the UAE to Italy and Germany. A further five units are currently in build.

Thanks to the marked increase in enquiries during the pandemic, the shipyard has begun to receive new orders for deliveries in 2024 and beyond, especially for the Sirena 58 and 68, and the yard continues to invest in initiatives to increase its production capacity.

"We have a full order book through 2023, but we have expanded our production capac-ity at the shipyard to manage the new orders that continue to come in," says Sirena's Chief Commercial Officer Ali Onger. "In particular, we are pushing ahead with deliver-ies of the Sirena 88 with hull #5 to a Russian customer and hull #6 due to arrive soon in Italy. Construction of an exciting model is also progressing at the shipyard in Tur-key, which will be unveiled in February and make its debut at the autumn boat shows."