Coming soon: Benetti Oasis 34M

by Benetti 27 Jan 01:30 PST

Benetti's new Oasis 34M fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude. A private oasis on the water, she brings together all the glamour of the Oasis Deck® solution, designed to experience the outdoor space as never before, in a length of just 34 metres.

With Oasis 34M, Benetti satisfies the desire for close contact with the water and a dynamic and informal lifestyle on board, enhanced by chic touches.

The starting point for the design is the Oasis Deck® and its five signature features: two wings that open out on either side; an incorporated infinity pool with a glass side wall, surrounded by a sunbathing and lounging area; a 270-degree view aft, uninterrupted by railings and sofas; seamless interconnection with the interior space for a mix of sun and shade, ensuring the entire Main Deck can be enjoyed at any time of day and, finally, a social design that frames the whole deck as one big oasis of glamour and social interaction.

Like her big sister, the yacht's exterior styling is the work of UK firm RWD and the interiors are by Bonetti/Kozerski, the New York based architects specialising in residential and hôtellerie projects, chosen by the shipyard for their international and cosmopolitan approach to design that values the aesthetics of discrete luxury.

The exterior design is defined by solutions as exclusive as they are distinctive: in addition to the Oasis Deck®, the yacht has an elegant vertical bow and a sleek outline that slopes gently down to the water, broken only by the wheelhouse with its vertical windscreen; the floor-to-ceiling windows form part of the overall design, alternating with the counter-curved hull features to create a harmonious whole. The grilles in the hull walls and the silver trim highlighting the design of the side windows are stylistic references to car design and give the yacht a very contemporary aesthetic with a hint of sportiness.

With her formal elegance, Oasis 34M has the right proportions to balance the three decks, the large Sun Deck with hard top, and the multiple outdoor areas. Unobtrusive stairways provide access to all the decks, freeing up the stern terraces for unfettered visual contact with the water.

The interiors connect seamlessly with the stern terraces: two curved sliding doors open out onto to the Main Deck living area and disappear out of view to create one big open space. The spacious full lounge living area is defined by sofas whose flowing contours give the decor a modern and informal personality, while the dining area is located in the skylounge on the Upper Deck.

The settings created by Bonetti/Kozerski have a casual feel and are all permeated by the recurring leitmotif of spatial fluidity, which can be seen in the shape of the furniture and in detailing that features a circular design reminiscent of ocean waves. Two circular sofas echo the curved lines of the glazing and are an invitation to relax in the interior living area, while the forward wall of the salon is made up of a linear bookcase. A pleasing and apparent simplicity of style reigns throughout, conveyed by the use of only a few high-end materials and the choice of a colour palette limited to only a few shades. The narrow-plank teak on the exterior decks strikes up a conversation with the wood flooring on the Main and Upper Decks, where a lighter shade is used to make the settings seem brighter. The furnishings and bulkheads are finished in pale oak to let the side windows and their unparalleled views of the sea play the starring role.

The owner's suite, with full-height windows in a pared down but sophisticated style, occupies the entire forward section of the Main Deck and can be fitted with a terrace that opens out on the starboard side. The bed seems to float in space, supported by the aft wall acting not only as a bed head but also as a partition delimiting the full-beam bathroom, which is entered via dressing areas on both sides.

The skylounge on the Upper Deck is home to the dining area. Served by a convenient pantry, it is linked by a dumb waiter to the galley on the Main Deck and opens out onto a stern terrace furnished with sofas and armchairs. Another outdoor dining area is located on the Sundeck.

The Lower Deck for guest accommodation has two VIP and two twin cabins. The service and crew areas are distributed for maximum functionality, with the galley and main pantry on the Main Deck and the captain's cabin on the Upper Deck. Three crew cabins and the crew mess are on the Lower Deck.

The wheelhouse is a high-tech helm station with vertical floor-to-ceiling glazing ensuring maximum visibility. The modern design of the console facilitates instrumentation use by the captain and conveys the beauty of cruising to guests and crew.

Like all Benetti yachts, the spaces can be configured according to the owner's desires. Many layout options relocate the interior dining area onto the Main Deck, freeing up the skylounge for use as a multifunctional space that becomes a cinema with TV screens and a gym with fitness equipment. In the bow, the sun pad conceals a compartment for a jet ski, while the garage for a 5-metre tender is located in an unobtrusive position on the side of the boat, ensuring that the Oasis Deck® can be used without compromise.

Benetti Oasis 34M - Technical Data Sheet: