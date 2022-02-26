Superyacht Australia Soirée 2022 welcomes a second major partner

by Superyacht Australia 28 Jan 23:35 PST

Superyacht Australia, the peak body for the Australian Superyacht industry, is excited to announce that one of Australia's most awarded jewellery houses, Musson Jewellers, has become the second major partner for the forthcoming Superyacht Australia Soirée, to be held at Jones Bay Wharf on Saturday 26th February.

Along with Benetti Yachts, one of the world's largest and most prestigious superyacht manufacturers which has been a major partner of this iconic event since its inception in 2020, Musson will further add to the luxury and allure of this 'superyacht lifestyle' event which provides invited guests with an afternoon of superyacht hopping, fine food, superb wines and product showcases on Sydney Harbour.

Musson has been providing Sydney and the world with the finest jewellery for 50 years and is a rare and enduring jewellery design business, manufacturing all their exclusive creations in its state-of-the-art studio on Sydney's North Shore.

Musson was founded by Robert and Kerry Musson in 1972 and today enjoys not only an enviable Australian clientele but a large international following. A true family business, with sons Olivar 'Creative Director' and Damien 'Managing Director' at the helm, Musson has boutiques in Sydney's Queen Victoria Building and the stylish Chatswood Chase.

At the most recent Diamond Guild Australia Jewellery Design Awards Olivar Musson was awarded the Supreme Award, for his creation Aella, the winner of the Red Carpet Category. These jewellery awards are the most prestigious in Australia and some of the most revered in the world.

Specialising in bespoke designs incorporating some of the rarest gems available, including Argyle Pink Diamonds, Musson is also a premier stockist of Forevermark Diamonds, as well as Kailis South Sea Pearls.

"If ever there was a perfect fit, it's superyachts and diamonds - both are potent symbols of luxury, taste, design, enduring investment and an aspirational lifestyle. We're delighted at the rare opportunity to be part of this fabulous event and to be able to share gems and designs, of which we are so proud, in such an extraordinary environment," said Olivar Musson, Creative Director, Musson.

Musson will showcase a selection of its beautiful jewellery on board two of the attending superyachts during the Soirée which aims to promote superyacht chartering, the industry and associated businesses and to celebrate the superyacht luxury lifestyle.

CEO of Superyacht Australia, David Good, says," having an iconic Australian, family owned, luxury brand of such elegance that is also locally based here in Sydney is a perfect fit for the Australian Superyacht Soirée.

Superyacht Australia thanks the following partners and sponsors for their support of the 2022 Superyacht Australia Soirée, Australia's largest superyacht luxury lifestyle event:

Major Partners: Benetti Yachts; Musson Jewellers

Media Partner: The CEO Magazine

Accommodation Partner: The Star Entertainment Group

Event Partners: Pantaenius Australia; Jones Bay Marina

Broker Partners: Fraser Yachts; d'Albora Marine/Azimut; Ocean Alliance; Ahoy Club

Event Sponsors: City Index; Miele Australia; Southport Yacht Club; City of Gold Coast; Rivergate Marina & Shipyard

Showcase Sponsors: Maserati; Fliteboard; Glenfiddich; Mainie; Manly Spirits Co; Tyrrell's Wines; Pacific Provisions and iAqua Watersports.

For more details on the event see www.superyacht-australia.com/sya-soiree.