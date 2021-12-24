Second sale of the year for Moonen Yachts!

Moonen Martinique © Moonen Yachts Moonen Martinique © Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 4 Feb 02:01 PST

Moonen Yachts has successfully sold another Moonen Martinique, just three weeks after announcing their first sale of 2022.

Still just a keel in a shed, construction of YN203, the fifth Martinique to be built on this platform, is due to begin very soon and has a planned delivery date of March 2024, right in time for the Mediterranean yachting season.

As we continue to see new features with each evolution of the Moonen Martinique, designed by René van der Velden, YN203 boasts not only an extended sun deck, but also an extended swim platform providing her owners and guests with an additional 8 square metres of space, now bringing her steel hull to a total length of 37.3 metres.

Her generous accommodations, designed by the highly regarded team at Studio Indigo in London, will continue to be home to a total of 12 guests and seven crew. As her new owners have joined the project early in the piece, they will remain very involved in the interior design process and will maintain Moonen's high level of customisation throughout the life of the project.

The Moonen Martinique has again proven to be a very well balanced design, offering 337GT, high volume and functionality, in combination with top Dutch quality and a short delivery time. A remarkable feature for her 37.3 metre hull is her top speed of 16.5 knots in combination with a 4000 nautical mile range at 10 knots.

An idyllic home away from home and a tranquil escape from everyday life, the Martinique provides her guests with three decks of harmonious indoor and outdoor living that combine seamlessly into spaces for relaxation, laughter and endless enjoyment.

For more information visit www.moonen.com.