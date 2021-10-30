The boundless beauty of the CRN 52-metre M/Y 142

by CRN Yachts 4 Feb 05:19 PST

CRN releases further details about hull number 142, currently under construction at the Ancona yard.

This all-aluminium yacht has been designed by CRN in partnership with architecture and design studio Omega Architects, who conceived the taut, mellifluous external lines, and architects Massari Design, who created all the large outdoor guest areas and luminous interiors. The resulting bespoke design is built around the outdoor spaces, for a heightened sense of continuity and connectedness with the interiors.

The new full-custom yacht has a gross tonnage of 499 GT and is 52 metres long and 9 metres in the beam; she can host up to 10 guests across her 4 decks. Dynamic and sporty, this unique opus achieves a perfect harmony among the array of spaces. The palatial indoor and outdoor living areas are defined by satisfying symmetries and are linked up with care to create a visual and functional unity between indoor and outdoor zones.

CRN M/Y 142 reflects the character of a knowledgeable owner with a passion for the sea. He specifically wanted comfortable spaces in the open air, setting great store by the design of the social zones. The outdoor areas - like the 2 sizeable lounges with sunbathing area and spa pool, one on the sun deck and one on the main deck, and the ample al fresco dining area on the upper deck - are conceived as versatile convivial spaces to enjoy the open-air living to the full.

The interiors are extremely welcoming, revealing a contemporary lifestyle vision that mixes elegant simplicity and crispness of form. The comfort is enhanced by sophisticated details in an interplay of warm, natural colour combinations that blend to perfection with premier materials like marble, leather and solid wood.

The main deck accommodates a bright, elegant open space with an inviting saloon and lunch area. Here, the feeling of continuity between inside and out is underscored by large floor-to-ceiling glazing punctuated by mirrored surfaces that create a play of light and perspective for an immersive sensation of limitless space with spectacular ocean views.

The adjacent outdoor lounge is a great place for a relaxing chat gazing over the rectangular spa pool athwartships at the stern. Towards the bow, the owner suite with private study is a haven of intimacy bathed in light from the full-length windows.

The spaces exude a fluid flexibility on the upper deck too: the panoramic lounge can be used as a social area or converted into a fully equipped cinema complete with giant screen. The room opens right up to the outside with sliding glass doors into the al fresco dining zone. This can be enjoyed at any time of day, courtesy of the elegant glass panelling integrated into the superstructure to keep off the wind.

A triumphant addition to the sleek, sporty profile of this 52-metre yacht, the sun deck is a multipurpose space equally suited to evening entertaining and sunbathing by day. The deck's centrepiece, a spectacular horseshoe-shaped lounge bar, separates the dining area with its generous sun terrace from the solarium and circular hydromassage pool at the tip of the bow.

The beach club on the lower deck provides an exceptionally spacious multifunctional leisure zone. This superb terrace extending right on to the water allows guests to dive right in or enjoy watersports with the wide selection of toys. The space integrates with an open-air living area featuring a relaxation zone with TV and bar looking on to the wellness area, an oasis of peace with a refreshing and stimulating hammam and shower experience.

Set to launch in spring 2022, CRN M/Y 142 is a masterpiece of nautical art that marries the finest Italian craftsmanship and savoir-faire with in-depth design and construction know-how.