Sydney Open-For-Inspection event
by Multihull Solutions 4 Feb 12:51 PST
25-26 February 2022
Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran © Multihull Solutions
Multihull Solutions is pleased to invite you to an exclusive Open-For-Inspection event where we will be showcasing some of the most popular models at our Sydney Sales Centre.
On display:
Inspections must be confirmed and social distancing measures observed over the two days. This also enables a great chance to view these boats with very few people aboard.
25 - 26 February 2022 | 10am - 3pm
Sydney Sales Centre, D'Albora Marinas - Rushcutters Bay
Shop 14 / 1B New Beach Rd, Darling Point
Find more information and book your appointment here