Sydney Open-For-Inspection event

Inspections must be confirmed and social distancing measures observed over the two days. This also enables a great chance to view these boats with very few people aboard.

Multihull Solutions is pleased to invite you to an exclusive Open-For-Inspection event where we will be showcasing some of the most popular models at our Sydney Sales Centre.

New catamaran models arriving into Australia

Be one of the first to inspect brand-new NEEL 43 and Isla 40 Be one of the first to inspect this brand new NEEL 43 with her Owner's cabin on bridge deck level and spacious entertainment areas, which offer seamless indoor/outdoor living. This is a stock boat and available for immediate delivery.

Brisbane New Yachts Open-for-Inspection Event

Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are pleased to invite you to an exclusive event Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co are pleased to invite you to an exclusive Open-For-Inspection event where we will be showcasing several models of new yachts at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly.

Fountaine Pajot new boat production slots secured

Multihull Solutions expect these won't take long to sell out Although the Fountaine Pajot shipyard has sold out on most models until 2025, we have managed to secure several production slots to ensure our clients in the Asia Pacific region don't miss out and can get on the water sooner.

Explore the new MY4.S with a virtual tour

Following her worldwide premiere at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival Following her worldwide premiere at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival, you can now explore the new MY4.S with a virtual tour.

Multihull Solutions: New Neel 43 available now

This brand new trimaran is available for sale with immediate delivery This brand new trimaran is available for sale with immediate delivery and represents an exceptional opportunity to own of the world's most acclaimed trimarans and be sailing before Christmas!

Live Webinar: Fitting Out Your New Boat

Michael & Marita Lysaght of "Let's Dance" to share their knowledge Michael & Marita Lysaght of "Let's Dance" have bought two brand new sailing catamarans in the last five years. They will be sharing their must-haves for fitting out their new boats and their experience living aboard.

Live Webinar: Destination Vanuatu

Join two of the South Pacific's cruising experts Join two of the South Pacific's cruising experts as they take you on a tour of the beautiful Vanuatu. Down Under Rally's John Hembrow and Rocket Cruising Guide's Richard Chesher are undisputed authorities on the region.

New Multihull Solutions Sales Centre in Singapore

The new office is based at the exclusive ONE°15 Marina in Sentosa Cove Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co have opened a new Sales Centre in Singapore to cater for the strong demand for quality new and pre-owned yacht sales