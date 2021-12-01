Finding serenity on the new Swift Trawler 48

by Beneteau 6 Feb 07:23 PST

There are few things more satisfying than standing at the helm of your beloved ship and looking around in every direction only to see that you're surrounded by nature - whether it be mountains, the greenery of forests, or simply miles upon miles of blue water.

Wherever you take your Swift Trawler, you can be sure the view will take your breath away, with 360 glazing, and soft wood tones that don't distract from the views of the beauty around you. For that reason, the Swift Trawler 48 is the perfect compliment to outdoor pleasures. Easy on the eyes, and vast in comfort features, the Swift Trawler 48 is where home can be made anywhere.

The new Swift Trawler 48 advances the Beneteau Range of practical and seaworthy passagemakers. The Andreani design focuses on easy living and circulation that builds on the wealth of Beneteau Trawler DNA and customer feedback.

The Swift Trawler 48 is 48'4" long overall with a beam of 14'9" and is now positioned as the largest Swift Trawler in the Range only surpassed by the Grand Trawler as the flagship of the Beneteau trawler range.

This full range of models from 35' to 62' are designed and built to explore new horizons. Their seaworthiness, incredible living spaces and comfort have generated a following of 1300+ new builds and hundreds of additional owners in a community of long distance boaters worldwide. The new Swift Trawler 48 has the size, space and capability to continue the journey of seasoned cruisers and aspiring cruisers alike.

Equipped with Seanapps

The easiest way to keep your boat safe and ready to cruise anytime. The new Seanapps app is the ultimate solution to help you indulge your passion for boating. With the touch of your finger, you can easily connect, monitor and order services for your boat - from routine maintenance, to requesting a wash or fuel or having us complete a repair.

The exterior spaces - your connection to the water

The aft cockpit can fit a table and two folding chairs together with a large transverse bench seat that seamlessly continues the indoor/outdoor living space. Intelligent design features such as the foot pedal operated sliding flybridge stairs, starboard sidedeck acrylic "wind stopper" door and overhead handrail further enhance the functionality and comfort found in this area. The transom double gate opens onto a large swim platform with an optional hydraulic lifting system able to carry a 770 Ibs tender or water toy.

Simple well-designed features such as the bathing ladder with swimming pool handrails ensure there is no easier way to enjoy the delights of the sea. On the foredeck there is the option of a sunpad with lift up sections creating forward seating - perfect for relaxing with a drink and a good book. Note the asymmetrical deck layout allows for a wide and well-protected starboard sidedeck with high bulwarks giving safe and easy access to this area.

The generous 20m2 flybridge floor area gives the space to create a comfortable layout so you can enjoy the panorama of the sea every minute of the day. The backrests on either side of the pilot seat allow plentiful forward facing seating while making passage. Additionally, the transverse vis-à-vis seating and table area create a great area to eat and relax. This can be further complimented by the optional flybridge T-top with an inset sliding soft-top. Aft, there is a transverse wetbar facing forward, which allows the person cooking or serving drinks to socialize with others relaxing on board. The aft flybridge space allows for sun loungers, paddleboards, or other small water accessories.

Interior design

The main salon - space to relax and entertain

Entering through the patio doors there is a large L-shaped galley on portside aft with a full height 67-gallon fridge and freezer and large overhead lockers outboard. The standard galley has a gas oven or optional multi-function electric oven, a clever "magic corner" pull-out stowage unit, and cupboards & drawers that ensure plentiful capacity for extended cruising while still allowing space for an optional dishwasher.

The raised edge Corian countertop features a gas or induction cooktop and large sink. Opposite of the galley is a spacious sideboard with cupboards and an interior bottle rack.

The sideboard can be configured with an icemaker, Villeroy and Boch dishware stowage and an illuminated glassware cupboard above. Forward of the galley is a large raised u-shaped dinette providing plentiful seating for up to eight with great views all around and in social proximity to the helm. The aft end of the seat has space for a 23 bottle wine chiller. On the portside dash top, below the window there is a large stowage unit that can house a 40" TV if desired.

The lower helm - optimum functionality with easy circulation

The helm station with adjacent side door leading to the starboard midship cleat and bulwark gate allows for easy docking and circulation. The helm has space provisioned for 2 x 12" Raymarine MFD screens and the Beneteau Ship Control system. In addition, an aft docking camera, stern docking lights and the optional Cummins integrated joystick system can be specified for a stress free docking experience. The helm dash top, console and adjustable pilot seat are finished in dark grey creating a clean area for safe passagemaking in all light conditions and complimenting the excellent helm visibility.

Your home on the water - great cabins and well appointed bathrooms

In the lower accommodation, entering into the forward master cabin reveals a comfortable double berth with room on both sides of the bed for movement. With headroom of 6'6" and a bed length of 6'6" there is plenty of room for larger occupants. There are overhead lockers & wardrobes, large hull windows with inset portlights & an overhead hatch which floods the cabin with natural light and cross ventilation.

The en-suite bathroom includes a separate shower compartment with a teak slatted seat. The port guest cabin benefits from a large hull window with inset portlight, stowage, wardrobe and two single berths with an infill to convert to a double berth. Note this cabin also features an en-suite door to the portside day head - in which you will also find a separate shower compartment with teak slatted seat. The starboard guest cabin features two portlights, a transverse double berth and a double door wardrobe that is large enough to place an optional washer/dryer in the base.

Personalization of your Swift Trawler 48 is possible with numerous interior and exterior variations. The standard interior wood is in finished in our Alpi Teak stain with an optional Oak finish for a lighter atmosphere. Additional upgrades to the interior finishes are available for the sideboard doors, and owner & port cabin wardrobe doors with wood or crème slatted doors with inset panels. Further interior personalization is possible with a selection of fabric choices for the wheelhouse u-shaped seating near the helm. Exterior fabrics are available in our standard Marlin white marine vinyl or upgraded Dolce 51.

The Swift Trawler 48 is provisioned to sleep six passengers, with three cabins in the lower accommodation and additional capacity with an easy-to-convert salon dinette with wrap around privacy curtains as standard equipment.

Specifications:

Length overall: 48'4"

Hull Length: 41'11"

Hull Beam: 14'9"

Light displacement: 27,896 lbs

Fuel tank capacity: 510 US gal

Fresh water capacity: 169 US gal

Engine Power (Hp): 2 x 380 HP (standard) | 2 x 425 HP (option)

CE Certification: B14/C16/D16

Naval architect: MICAD

Interior design: Andreani Design

See more details here...