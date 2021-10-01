Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 LEADERBOARD

Lantau Yacht Club concludes a fruitful 2021 and forge ahead in 2022

by Lantau Yacht Club 9 Feb 02:12 PST

Lantau Yacht Club, the newest yacht club and marina in Hong Kong, is delighted to celebrate a year of achievements in 2021 while looking forward to welcoming a year full of opportunities and possibilities in 2022.

A pioneer and achiever

Lantau Yacht Club is a premium, members-only club offering world-class mooring facilities and modern amenities and the only marina built specifically for superyachts in Hong Kong.

We are delighted that our superb standards are recognised by the industry and we received our first accolade on our first anniversary. In September 2021, LYC was accredited as a Five Gold Anchors marina by the Marina Industries Association, positioning us among the most outstanding marinas in the world for our exceptional facilities and remarkable services.

During the year, LYC was the first marina to launch the first-ever Yachtcation package in Hong Kong, drawing a lot of interests from the yachting community and receiving commendations from many yacht aficionados who came to try out our state-of-the-art facilities. Yachting fellows can check out Facebook and Instagram hashtag #yachtcationatLYCReview for reviews from our guests.

As the newest marina in town, LYC is one of the few which can offer transient berthing for yachts, whether they are looking for berthing and getaway over the weekend or require short term mooring before or after maintenance works.

The LYC Team - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
The LYC Team - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

A new superyacht hub and Yachting Activity Centre

Since LYC welcomed the first member's boat in late August 2020, the LYC Marina is filling up steadily to become a superyacht showcase in Hong Kong. We have attracted numerous premium models of luxury yachts brands including the Pershing 140, Custom Line Navetta 30, Princess X95, Mangusta 130, 39.6m Astilleros MCIES, Sanlorenzo SX112, Sanlorenzo SD126 and Azimut Grande 35 Metri, all of which are firsts in Asia.

LYC also secured a few new memberships, and the superyachts of these members, some of which over 60m, are scheduled to be delivered in the coming years.

To further enhance our service offerings to yacht owners, from Q1 2022, a number of service contractors will be stationing in LYC to provide yacht care services, maintenance, yacht management services. Chandlery and water toys shop, as well as yachting academy centre and wake surfing classes will also be available.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to our service partners and we look forward to building an all-encompassing maritime ecosystem here at LYC to promote water activities and a premium yachting lifestyle," said Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Hong Kong Resort Co. Ltd.

Princess Yachts Experience in May 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Princess Yachts Experience in May 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

The exclusive event venue for industry and private events

In fact, LYC has become a hip and exclusive venue for industry and private events - industry events held in 2021 included Ferretti Group Breakfast Reception in April, Princess Yachts Experience in May and Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November.

As the newest yacht club in Hong Kong with luxurious space for displaying quite a number of boats, we are looking forward to hosting more industry events in 2022, one already marked on our calendar is the Hong Kong Yacht Show organised by the Hong Kong Boating Industry Association. We are also discussing with many yacht brands and dealers for hosting exclusive product showcase, brokerage boat shows or yacht owners' event.

With the spectacular marina and South China Sea as the backdrop and surrounded by lush greenery, LYC is set to be the most inspiring venue for events of all types. Over the past months, LYC hosted a few members' private events including a member's anniversary party where the clubhouse was transformed into a dance floor with live music while canapes and cocktails were served, followed by a fine-dining banquet at Caffè Napoli. There was also a member's BBQ party at the lawn for 60 guests and a few different off-site meetings of large corporations.

Princess Yachts Experience in May 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Princess Yachts Experience in May 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

The journey continues

As we sail smoothly into 2022, we expect the yachting scene will continue to thrive within the borders as overseas travel is still restricted and water activities continue to gain popularity for those who are looking for leisure activity options locally. LYC offers unprecedented mooring facilities and experience for our members and visitors while putting safety on our top priority.

Marina operations at LYC is taken care of by our dedicated Marina team and Tom Leung has recently joined the team as the new Marina Manager. "LYC's mission is to offer premium yachting facilities and become the preferred mooring destination and yacht club in Hong Kong. We are delighted to have Tom on board. Tom has been working in several maritime services providers and yacht clubs, and brought with him a wealth of experience in marina operations and customer services. He is determined to go the extra mile to ensure the safety of the marina and that of our members and their properties. LYC will continue to maintain close contact with the industry and yachting lovers and provide more tailor-made services and offers to the yachting community," said Ivan Lee, Vice President of Lantau Yacht Club.

Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November 2021 - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Tom Leung, LYC Marina Manager - photo © Lantau Yacht Club
Tom Leung, LYC Marina Manager - photo © Lantau Yacht Club

Related Articles

Lantau Yacht Club awarded 5 Gold Anchors
Following a magnificent on-water and landside rebuild The Marina Industries Association (MIA) has awarded the stunning Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) with 5 Gold Anchors, following a magnificent on-water and landside rebuild. Posted on 1 Oct 2021 Lantau Yacht Club introduces Yachtcation Package
The number of pleasure yachts in Hong Kong has seen impressive growth since the pandemic outbreak In the most popular yachting season of the year, yachting lovers are now offered a rare opportunity to try out the new state-of-the-art LYC marina and our premium service at our exclusive Club. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Lantau Yacht Club fully operational
With a vision to become the new superyacht hub in Hong Kong Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC"), the latest marina project in Hong Kong in decades, is gaining spotlight in the yachting industry as Hong Kong's new superyacht hub. Posted on 1 Jun 2021 Lantau Yacht Club Officially Opens its Doors
First boats into new Lantau Yacht Club marina The Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") welcomed its first member yacht and first visiting yacht on 30 August 2020, marking a key milestone of Hong Kong's newest state-of-the-art marina. Posted on 2 Sep 2020 New Lantau Yacht Club - opening soon
LYC can accommodate superyachts up to 100m The new marina at Lantau Yacht Club (LYC) is taking shape – phase 1 of the marina refurbishment is scheduled for completion in July, and the whole marina will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year. Posted on 16 Jul 2020 LYC target re-opening in the second half of 2020
Room for 100m superyachts. Progress on target. Hong Kong Resort Company Limited is pleased to update that refurbishment works for the Lantau Yacht Club ("LYC") Marina is well underway. Phase 1 of the works, which covers about half of the Marina area Posted on 12 Mar 2020
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy