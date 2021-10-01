Lantau Yacht Club concludes a fruitful 2021 and forge ahead in 2022

by Lantau Yacht Club 9 Feb 02:12 PST

Lantau Yacht Club, the newest yacht club and marina in Hong Kong, is delighted to celebrate a year of achievements in 2021 while looking forward to welcoming a year full of opportunities and possibilities in 2022.

A pioneer and achiever

Lantau Yacht Club is a premium, members-only club offering world-class mooring facilities and modern amenities and the only marina built specifically for superyachts in Hong Kong.

We are delighted that our superb standards are recognised by the industry and we received our first accolade on our first anniversary. In September 2021, LYC was accredited as a Five Gold Anchors marina by the Marina Industries Association, positioning us among the most outstanding marinas in the world for our exceptional facilities and remarkable services.

During the year, LYC was the first marina to launch the first-ever Yachtcation package in Hong Kong, drawing a lot of interests from the yachting community and receiving commendations from many yacht aficionados who came to try out our state-of-the-art facilities. Yachting fellows can check out Facebook and Instagram hashtag #yachtcationatLYCReview for reviews from our guests.

As the newest marina in town, LYC is one of the few which can offer transient berthing for yachts, whether they are looking for berthing and getaway over the weekend or require short term mooring before or after maintenance works.

A new superyacht hub and Yachting Activity Centre

Since LYC welcomed the first member's boat in late August 2020, the LYC Marina is filling up steadily to become a superyacht showcase in Hong Kong. We have attracted numerous premium models of luxury yachts brands including the Pershing 140, Custom Line Navetta 30, Princess X95, Mangusta 130, 39.6m Astilleros MCIES, Sanlorenzo SX112, Sanlorenzo SD126 and Azimut Grande 35 Metri, all of which are firsts in Asia.

LYC also secured a few new memberships, and the superyachts of these members, some of which over 60m, are scheduled to be delivered in the coming years.

To further enhance our service offerings to yacht owners, from Q1 2022, a number of service contractors will be stationing in LYC to provide yacht care services, maintenance, yacht management services. Chandlery and water toys shop, as well as yachting academy centre and wake surfing classes will also be available.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to our service partners and we look forward to building an all-encompassing maritime ecosystem here at LYC to promote water activities and a premium yachting lifestyle," said Charlotte Ho, Director of Hospitality Marketing and Membership of Auberge Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Hong Kong Resort Co. Ltd.

The exclusive event venue for industry and private events

In fact, LYC has become a hip and exclusive venue for industry and private events - industry events held in 2021 included Ferretti Group Breakfast Reception in April, Princess Yachts Experience in May and Prestige Exclusive Day & Asia Yachting Brokerage Boat Show in November.

As the newest yacht club in Hong Kong with luxurious space for displaying quite a number of boats, we are looking forward to hosting more industry events in 2022, one already marked on our calendar is the Hong Kong Yacht Show organised by the Hong Kong Boating Industry Association. We are also discussing with many yacht brands and dealers for hosting exclusive product showcase, brokerage boat shows or yacht owners' event.

With the spectacular marina and South China Sea as the backdrop and surrounded by lush greenery, LYC is set to be the most inspiring venue for events of all types. Over the past months, LYC hosted a few members' private events including a member's anniversary party where the clubhouse was transformed into a dance floor with live music while canapes and cocktails were served, followed by a fine-dining banquet at Caffè Napoli. There was also a member's BBQ party at the lawn for 60 guests and a few different off-site meetings of large corporations.

The journey continues

As we sail smoothly into 2022, we expect the yachting scene will continue to thrive within the borders as overseas travel is still restricted and water activities continue to gain popularity for those who are looking for leisure activity options locally. LYC offers unprecedented mooring facilities and experience for our members and visitors while putting safety on our top priority.

Marina operations at LYC is taken care of by our dedicated Marina team and Tom Leung has recently joined the team as the new Marina Manager. "LYC's mission is to offer premium yachting facilities and become the preferred mooring destination and yacht club in Hong Kong. We are delighted to have Tom on board. Tom has been working in several maritime services providers and yacht clubs, and brought with him a wealth of experience in marina operations and customer services. He is determined to go the extra mile to ensure the safety of the marina and that of our members and their properties. LYC will continue to maintain close contact with the industry and yachting lovers and provide more tailor-made services and offers to the yachting community," said Ivan Lee, Vice President of Lantau Yacht Club.