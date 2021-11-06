Fairline unveils new Squadron 58 with beach club

by Fairline Yachts 10 Feb 04:09 PST

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the new Phantom 65, luxury British boatbuilder, Fairline Yachts, is again making waves across the industry with the concept launch of a stunning new Squadron 58, set to hit the water in November 2022 and to be showcased for the first time at boot Düsseldorf in January 2023.

A completely new design from Fairline, the Squadron 58 sets a new standard for the brand with unmistakably modern designs and unique innovations, crafted with the same exceptional luxury and craftsmanship expected from Fairline. The exterior design embraces the styling cues of iconic Squadrons of the past with the legendary triple-fin detail incorporated into the superstructure aft quarters. Most notably, the Squadron 58 comes with a highly desirable beach club option, a first for Fairline.

Consisting of hydraulic fold-down balconies on both the port and starboard sides, an innovative new design for the high/low transom bathing platform, flexible and modular cockpit seating which allows for a bespoke arrangement that suits you, complemented with a glass transom to enhance your connection to the water. When not in use, the bathing platform can be used to hold a tender and when desired, it remotely extends doubling in length and submerges into the water allowing plenty of space for sun loungers.

The beach club comes complete with moveable cockpit bar stools and an integrated sound system, making it the ultimate choice for entertainment and relaxation onboard.

Throughout the design, there is a continuous indoor/outdoor feel. In another first for Fairline, the cockpit and saloon are separated by an angled patio door, which ensures the flybridge staircase does not encroach into either the cockpit or interior space. The saloon oozes with natural light and offers an array of comfortable seating options for guests. Additional socialising space and a sunbathing area can be enjoyed on the foredeck. The flybridge features a spacious sun pad aft, wet bar, plenty of seating, hardtop with sunroof and wrap-around glazing to allow for uninterrupted views.

The lower deck is designed with three cabins and two heads. The mid-master cabin comes complete with a king-sized bed, a dedicated bureau with stool and drawer storage to starboard, with a large port side sofa. At the stern, customers can add a crew cabin which is accessed through a door in the transom. The new Squadron 58 will be powered by twin Volvo D13-900 shaft drive engines with a Volvo D13-1000 upgrade available.

Fairline's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Grys, comments, "Having recently announced the launch of the Phantom 65 alongside multiple new dealer appointments around the world, the Squadron 58 comes at an exciting time for Fairline, with it marking a major step in our new model development programme. We have designed this yacht to offer our customers the ultimate connection with the water utilising a range of new innovations and technologies unique to Fairline."

The Squadron 58 has been exclusively designed by the Fairline Yachts Design Studio in collaboration with Salt Design, with pricing starting from £1.2million excluding taxes.

For further information about Fairline, please visit www.fairline.com