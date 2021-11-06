Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Fairline unveils new Squadron 58 with beach club

by Fairline Yachts 10 Feb 04:09 PST

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the new Phantom 65, luxury British boatbuilder, Fairline Yachts, is again making waves across the industry with the concept launch of a stunning new Squadron 58, set to hit the water in November 2022 and to be showcased for the first time at boot Düsseldorf in January 2023.

A completely new design from Fairline, the Squadron 58 sets a new standard for the brand with unmistakably modern designs and unique innovations, crafted with the same exceptional luxury and craftsmanship expected from Fairline. The exterior design embraces the styling cues of iconic Squadrons of the past with the legendary triple-fin detail incorporated into the superstructure aft quarters. Most notably, the Squadron 58 comes with a highly desirable beach club option, a first for Fairline.

Consisting of hydraulic fold-down balconies on both the port and starboard sides, an innovative new design for the high/low transom bathing platform, flexible and modular cockpit seating which allows for a bespoke arrangement that suits you, complemented with a glass transom to enhance your connection to the water. When not in use, the bathing platform can be used to hold a tender and when desired, it remotely extends doubling in length and submerges into the water allowing plenty of space for sun loungers.

The beach club comes complete with moveable cockpit bar stools and an integrated sound system, making it the ultimate choice for entertainment and relaxation onboard.

The new Fairline Squadron 58 - photo © Fairline Yachts
The new Fairline Squadron 58 - photo © Fairline Yachts

Throughout the design, there is a continuous indoor/outdoor feel. In another first for Fairline, the cockpit and saloon are separated by an angled patio door, which ensures the flybridge staircase does not encroach into either the cockpit or interior space. The saloon oozes with natural light and offers an array of comfortable seating options for guests. Additional socialising space and a sunbathing area can be enjoyed on the foredeck. The flybridge features a spacious sun pad aft, wet bar, plenty of seating, hardtop with sunroof and wrap-around glazing to allow for uninterrupted views.

Fairline Squadron 58 Flybridge - photo © Fairline Yachts
Fairline Squadron 58 Flybridge - photo © Fairline Yachts

The lower deck is designed with three cabins and two heads. The mid-master cabin comes complete with a king-sized bed, a dedicated bureau with stool and drawer storage to starboard, with a large port side sofa. At the stern, customers can add a crew cabin which is accessed through a door in the transom. The new Squadron 58 will be powered by twin Volvo D13-900 shaft drive engines with a Volvo D13-1000 upgrade available.

Fairline Squadron 58 - Lower deck three cabin - photo © Fairline Yachts
Fairline Squadron 58 - Lower deck three cabin - photo © Fairline Yachts

Fairline's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Grys, comments, "Having recently announced the launch of the Phantom 65 alongside multiple new dealer appointments around the world, the Squadron 58 comes at an exciting time for Fairline, with it marking a major step in our new model development programme. We have designed this yacht to offer our customers the ultimate connection with the water utilising a range of new innovations and technologies unique to Fairline."

The Squadron 58 has been exclusively designed by the Fairline Yachts Design Studio in collaboration with Salt Design, with pricing starting from £1.2million excluding taxes.

For further information about Fairline, please visit www.fairline.com

Related Articles

Fairline Yachts to unveil re-imagined Squadron 68
Boot Düsseldorf 2022 visitors will be able to get the first glimpse British luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, announces the world debut of its re-imagined Squadron 68 at the 2022 Boot Düsseldorf. Posted on 6 Nov 2021 Fairline reveals new images of F//LINE 33
Fairline recently announced an alternative configuration for the F//LINE 33. Standing out for all the right reasons, Fairline Yachts brought the sunshine to Ipswich this week with a photo shoot of its award-winning dayboat, the F//LINE 33, posed with a 1960s GT40, both in eye-catching yellow. Posted on 28 Jun 2021 Fairline Yachts unveils new F//LINE 33 layout
New cockpit provides sunbathing and seating options simultaneously Fairline Yachts' stylish F//LINE 33 now offers a new cockpit layout, which provides both sunbathing and seating options simultaneously. Posted on 27 Apr 2021 Targa 45 Open to make Palm Beach debut
Fairline Yachts announces it is set to display three of its most popular designs Fairline Yachts, announces it is set to display three of its most popular designs at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show, including the debut of the Targa 45 Open, which will be complemented by the Targa 65 GT and the F//LINE 33. Posted on 6 Mar 2021 Fairline Yachts unveils Spotify channel
The first collection, F//LINE 33 Presents Volume One To connect with its audience on a new level, Fairline Yachts, launches "F//LINE 33 Presents" - its new channel on Spotify, with a series of curated atmospheric playlists providing the perfect soundtrack both on and off the water. Posted on 18 Nov 2020 Fairline's stellar lineup at Boot Düsseldorf
Luxury British boatbuilder expands its product range even further Luxury British boatbuilder, Fairline Yachts, expands its product range even further at Boot Düsseldorf 2020, the world's largest indoor boat show hosted annually in Germany, with the global launch of the new Targa 45 GT. Posted on 7 Nov 2019
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy