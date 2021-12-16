Please select your home edition
Next generation of boating electronics unveiled with the new Simrad NSX

by Simrad 10 Feb 08:10 PST

Simrad Yachting's newest multifunction display (MFD) - Simrad® NSX™ - was publicly unveiled this week during a global livestream event, offering the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders for powerboaters as a new mid-range product in the Simrad® line.

The Simrad® NSX is available in 7", 9" and 12" display sizes and is based on a new Operating System built from the ground up to redefine boating experiences. NSX™ will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show, February 16-20.

Simrad® NSX™ - photo © John Curnow

NSX™ features an innovative and modern interface with a new, intuitive touch screen experience with crystal clear views. Charts include powerful C-MAP® navigation capabilities and compatibility with sonar, radar and autopilot systems. Simple Setup Wizards guide users through each step during device setup, and Simrad® app integration makes connectivity from your smartphone easier than ever.

"The electronics for boating navigation have evolved so much over the decades, but with this particular product we've really focused on making boating adventures and navigation both easier and more accessible than ever," said Mike Fargo, EVP of Simrad® Yachting. "I love that about this product. With the NSX, our development team re-imagined and re-defined what a chartplotter and fishfinder can be for consumers, simplifying the experience from the moment you take NSX out of the box all the way to the furthest open water adventures."

Packed with the full suite of Simrad® technology at your fingertips, NSX™ is designed to deliver a wide eco-system allowing users to expand the MFD with additional functionality, easier integrations and support for a wide range of third-party applications. Boaters who love fishing can utilize NSX™ to view high-resolution images below and to the sides with Active Imaging™ and CHIRP sonar, SideScan/DownScan Imaging™ and FishReveal™ - or search even greater depths with a wide range of compatible transducers. Users can integrate easily with their radar and get the most out of their AutoPilot systems by connecting to Autorouting.

Simrad® NSX™ - photo © John Curnow

"For over 75 years, Simrad® has built a tradition of reliability, safety and innovation," said Fargo. "The NSX is designed towards adventurers of the water lifestyle... weekend cruising, family fishing, diving, watersports, getting to the sandbar and back - the NSX works great for all that. We've designed it to be simpler and easier to use and having the new OS as the platform to build on has been a big part of making it a more seamless experience for boaters."

"Fundamentally, the ultimate experience is that it's easier to obtain value for the boater, and easier to use the product," said Jarred Clayton, Chief Technology Officer. "There's 100 small things that the design team have improved upon based on customer feedback to make it a lot better. We absolutely have the world's best charts on this product and that's something we're critically proud of."

The Simrad® NSX™ starts at $1,049 with product highlights available at www.simrad-yachting.com/nsx:

  • Simple to set up and easy to manage with a Setup Wizard that walks users through the process to make it easier and faster including engine and tank setup, AutoPilot optimisation, radar dockside and on the water calibration, and much more.
  • A new, intuitive touchscreen experience with various display sizes and multiple screen configurations to suit the user's needs.
  • Brings navigation to life with support for the next-generation C-MAP Discover™ X and Reveal™ X marine-optimized charts.
  • Full suite of Simrad® technology at the touch of a finger with networking and connectivity solutions including modem plug-in for additional connectivity to devices and an ethernet port for full networking capabilities in the future.
  • Extensive 3rd Party App Integration providing diversity in integration and ability to support multiple vendors.
  • Fully editable and customizable with smart drag-and-drop screen customization and fully editable instruments bar.
  • High Resolution Bathymetry showing accurate contour lines down to a 1-foot level of detail with compatible charts.
  • Enhanced day and night modes. Be ready to go in all weather and lighting conditions.
  • Simrad's fastest-ever Autorouting with improved planning and route plotting
  • Hassle-free software updates & data transfer. Stay up-to-date with the Simrad® App.

For more information about Simrad® products, visit www.simrad-yachting.com

