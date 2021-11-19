New Bavaria SR36 debut

New Bavaria SR36 debut © Ensign Yachts New Bavaria SR36 debut © Ensign Yachts

by Ensign Yachts 12 Feb 22:48 PST

Bavaria Yachts has released another model to its successful SR range.

The Bavaria SR36 is now available to the public. Following on from the success of the award winning SR41, the SR36 has an intelligent space concept and a sporty, elegant design. In combination with extremely safe handling characteristics make the Bavaria SR36 unique and made for perfect days on the ocean with family and friends.

Ensign Yachts can't wait to see one of these in Australian waters. We have reserved a build for early 2023, contact us to learn how it can be yours.

To learn more visit www.bavariayachts.com/motor-boats/sr36/highlight.