Marine Auctions February Online Auction

Marine Auctions January Online Auction

Commencing on Friday 21st January and ending on Thursday 27th January The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Friday 21st January and will end on Thursday 27th January at 2.00 pm AEST.

Marine Auctions November Online Auctions

Two Auctions for the month with a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show Marine Auctions will be holding Two Auctions for the month of November, a Live Auction at Horizon Shores Boat Show and the November Online Auction.

Marine Auctions October Online Auctions

Results being obtained well in excess of our clients' expectations Marine Online Auctions, are proving to be extremely successful, with results being obtained well in excess of our clients' and our expectations.

Marine Auctions September Online Auctions

Details of Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale Details of Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale in Marine Auctions' September Online Auction. The Bidding will commence at 5am on Thursday 16th September and will end on Wednesday 22nd September at 2pm.

Marine Auctions August Online Auctions

The bidding will commence on 11th August and will end on 17th August Details of Vessels and Marina Berth that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their August Online Auction. The Bidding will commence at 5am on Wednesday 11th August and will end on Thursday 17th August at 2pm.

Marine Auctions July Online Auctions

The bidding will commence on 1st July and will end on 7th July Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Vessels and Marina Berth that we will be offering for sale in our next Online Auction.

Major New and Used Sail Global Online Auction

Bidding open until Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 2pm AEST. The Bidding will end on Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 2pm AEST. If there's something you like here, why not place a bid?

Marine Auctions May Online Auctions

Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 27th May Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc. that are to be offered for sale in our May 2021 Online Auction.