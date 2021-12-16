Latest update to Simrad® App jam-packed with new features

by Simrad 16 Feb 21:22 PST

The Simrad® App debuted last summer and has already pushed out a series of new features to provide superior connectivity and safety for boaters.

The Simrad® App updates include satellite view capability, weather overlay, track sharing, personalised notifications, and a new anchor alert feature for premium users. The Simrad® App is available on both the Apple Store for iOS and Google Play for Android, and serves as a perfect companion to Simrad® electronics on-board any vessel.

Premium subscribers in the Simrad® App now benefit from satellite overlay, enhancing situational awareness with the option to choose between full view or land-only. In addition, users can select the transparency level of the layer.

Another key update for Simrad® boaters and anglers is the Weather Overlay, which incorporates data such as wind, gust, precipitation, air temperature, and pressure directly onto users' charts. During route planning, users can see up-to-date weather forecasts at a specific time and location. Users can also toggle the Weather Overlay from within their main chart view.

"These enhancements provide boaters with more information and a more complete navigational picture as they plot their routes," said James Methven, Global Head of Brand, Simrad Yachting. "We also integrated the new anchoring alert safety feature and increased ability to engage with other boaters around sharing and referrals."

The Anchor Alert feature is a real game-changer. When anchoring, premium users can set their location and receive push notifications if the boat drifts while they're busy or sleeping on-board. Using GPS data, a breach of the geofence results in the sounding of an alarm.

New sharing and engagement capabilities include the ability to share tracks with friends and followers in other applications (i.e. Facebook, WhatsApp, text), sending and receiving referral invitations to the app, and push notifications for key events like weather-related alerts.

"The Simrad® App notifications can be customised within your settings," added Methven, "giving you full control over what notifications you want to receive."

The C-MAP charts on the app are carefully designed to highlight what is most important at any given time during your boating experience, maintaining accuracy and offering a clean, uncluttered view. Charts are powered by data from official hydrographic offices and are continuously updated and augmented using thousands of data sources. The Simrad® App also features detailed fishing information for anglers and sport fishing enthusiasts.

For more information about Simrad®, go to www.simrad-yachting.com.