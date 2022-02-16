Ingenity launches 23E 100% electric day-boat

Please select your home edition
by Ingenity 17 Feb 01:56 PST February 16-20, 2022
Ingenity 23E © Ingenity Electric

As its first product designed to take full advantage of a zero-emissions drivetrain, Ingenity Electric has unveiled the 23E at the Miami International Boat Show.

Striking with style, the Ingenity 23E is an electric day-boat in a luxury category of its own. From subtle accents to bold lines, its modern classic design blends the contemporary and the timeless in perfect harmony. Its patent-pending modular "skateboard" design brings unprecedented flexibility for the development of future products.

The absence of above deck drive components at the transom opens the boat to new possibilities for doing what matters most...spending time with people we love. The three main seating areas on the Ingenity 23E create the ideal environment for up to eleven. The bow has an optimal "round-robin" arrangement, and the wind gate can be opened up for a clear passage from the sandbar to the stern. The midship hosts shaded relaxation while the stern cascades down into a natural invitation to the water.

The Ingenity 23E uses forward-facing sterndrive propulsion to optimize safety, performance, and low-speed maneuverability. The boat is designed for luxury, comfort, and stability and can cruise up to 14 hours at low speed with its 126 kWh range package. The 23E runs at a top speed of 30 mph.

Seamlessly integrated steering and throttle control combined with an intuitive user interface on the touchscreen make operating the 23E simple and approachable. Standard on-board telematics brings remote charging and location monitoring to your phone via the Ingenity Connect app while also enabling over-the-air updates.

Sean Marrero President of Ingenity stated, "I am incredibly proud of what our team has done with the 23E. At Ingenity, we enable our customers to do what they love in ways that better reflect their values. With the 23E, we can now take the knowledge we have about electric boating and apply it to the larger group of people who prefer being on the water instead of in the water."

To learn more about the Ingenity 23E go to ingenityelectric.com.

