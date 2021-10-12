Please select your home edition
RSY lays keel of the second 38 meter Explorer Yacht

by Rosetti Superyachts 17 Feb 13:10 PST
RSY 38m EXP © Richard Partington

  • Construction of a new RSY 38m EXP is under way
  • Design and naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec
  • Interiors by BurdissoCapponi Yachts&Design
  • Delivery scheduled for August 2023
Following the enthusiastic response to M/Y Emocean at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, Rosetti Superyachts is happy to announce that the keel-laying ceremony of the second RSY 38m EXP has taken place at the Rosetti Marino Group Shipyard in Ravenna, Italy.

The European owners, who are sailing enthusiasts, were introduced to RSY by Burgess and signed the contract in December last year. They chose to confirm the main features, including the choice of BurdissoCapponi Yachts&Design as interior designers.

RSY 38m EXP - photo © Rosetti Superyachts
RSY 38m EXP - photo © Rosetti Superyachts

"We are extremely proud to see the passion and enthusiasm in the eyes of the owners and all our colleagues at this special keel-laying," says Ermanno Bellettini, Chairman & CEO Rosetti Superyachts. "We are fully committed to this new build, which is another important step towards the development of our shipyard along the path traced by Rosetti Marino Group."

"We were delighted to celebrate with the new RSY owners who are a very welcome addition to the Rosetti Superyachts family," says Andrea Giora, Sales & Marketing Director Rosetti Superyachts. "We will endeavor to meet all their challenging expectations and are looking forward to confirming the remarkable market response to RSY Explorer yachts."

