RSY lays keel of the second 38 meter Explorer Yacht

by Rosetti Superyachts 17 Feb 13:10 PST

Construction of a new RSY 38m EXP is under way

Design and naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec

Interiors by BurdissoCapponi Yachts&Design

Delivery scheduled for August 2023 Following the enthusiastic response to M/Y Emocean at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, Rosetti Superyachts is happy to announce that the keel-laying ceremony of the second RSY 38m EXP has taken place at the Rosetti Marino Group Shipyard in Ravenna, Italy.

The European owners, who are sailing enthusiasts, were introduced to RSY by Burgess and signed the contract in December last year. They chose to confirm the main features, including the choice of BurdissoCapponi Yachts&Design as interior designers.

"We are extremely proud to see the passion and enthusiasm in the eyes of the owners and all our colleagues at this special keel-laying," says Ermanno Bellettini, Chairman & CEO Rosetti Superyachts. "We are fully committed to this new build, which is another important step towards the development of our shipyard along the path traced by Rosetti Marino Group."

"We were delighted to celebrate with the new RSY owners who are a very welcome addition to the Rosetti Superyachts family," says Andrea Giora, Sales & Marketing Director Rosetti Superyachts. "We will endeavor to meet all their challenging expectations and are looking forward to confirming the remarkable market response to RSY Explorer yachts."