Eyachts biggest stand at Sanctuary Cove

by eyachts 18 Feb 14:15 PST

Join Eyachts for the biggest Axopar/BRABUS Marine stand ever with no less than 8 boats on show at Sanctuary Coves Marine Village. Find Eyachts at the E Ramp entrance, this is a day boat display you won't want to miss.

Many Australians have already learned to love the world's fastest-growing boat brand, Axopar and this is your chance to see the range of award-winning day boats. Eyachts might have some surprises up their sleeve, make sure to go speak to them about the luxurious Pardo Yachts and Greenline Yachts ranges.

Axopar 22 - The Triple Award Winner

For the first time Aussies will be able to see the new Axopar 22 range. Europe's fastest-growing boat company have come up with a 22-footer that offers all the benefits of Axopar, in a sleek, trailerable vessel.

Superior to many boats out there, the cool-looking Axopar 22 will be a true driver's boat. Sticking with Axopar's DNA, the twin stepped hull and cutting bow offer first-in-class handling, seaworthiness, offshore capability and safety, combined with the efficiency and comfort that its bigger 28ft and 37ft siblings are renowned for.

Axopar 28 - The Multi-award Winning Range

In 2021 Axopar made some essential new upgrades to the multi-award winning Axopar 28 range. You'll find some of the key features from the 37 revolution embedded in this new 28 and this is your first opportunity to see it. The Axopar 28 will be even better equipped for any adventure with a new swim platform, optional roof racks for kayaks or bikes, and improved helm console with new Simrad Navigation.

Versatile and easy to handle, the 28 has plenty of room thanks to its spacious configuration for sunbathing, water-sports, fishing, socializing or just cruising the coast. You won't want to miss this best-selling model.

Axopar 37 - The Revolutionary Range

Experience the latest generation Axopar and see what the world is talking about. The fastest-growing company in this part of the marine industry and the new 37 is the queen of the fleet. The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort, and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

BRABUS Shadow 900

The intelligent partnership between Axopar boats and the German car manufacturer BRABUS brings a vessel in a class of its own, winning numerous awards since its launch. Thrilling and competent the BRABUS Shadow 900 is all-round performer. Powered by Mercury Marine's latest dual 450R Verado XL 4.6 litre V8 FourStroke engines, offering speeds up to 60kts. This combined with the renowned twin stepped hull and cutting bow you can expect from the award-winning designer Jarkko Jämsen ensures supreme offshore handling and efficiency. Each model is hand-built with painstaking precision ensuring each detail lives up to BRABUS' high standards.

Pardo Yachts

Ranging from the 11 metre Pardo 38 up to the 18-metre Endurance 60, Pardo's unique Italian style and functionality both above and below decks has won many admirers throughout the world, quickly becoming the number 1 walkaround day boat in the sector. This rapid growth can be put down to giving the modern boater the experience, quality and style that they demand.

Greenline Yachts

Greenline Yachts are created for boating enthusiasts that want to cruise in comfort and luxury, whilst minimising their impact on the environment. The sophisticated approach to design, coupled with the latest technologies has produced a range of liveaboard boats ranging in size from 10 metres to 21 metres in length. Greenline lead the way with their hybrid and electric engines and come standard with a minimum of 1.2kW of solar to power the homely appliances found onboard each model.