Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Eyachts biggest stand at Sanctuary Cove

by eyachts 18 Feb 14:15 PST

Join Eyachts for the biggest Axopar/BRABUS Marine stand ever with no less than 8 boats on show at Sanctuary Coves Marine Village. Find Eyachts at the E Ramp entrance, this is a day boat display you won't want to miss.

Many Australians have already learned to love the world's fastest-growing boat brand, Axopar and this is your chance to see the range of award-winning day boats. Eyachts might have some surprises up their sleeve, make sure to go speak to them about the luxurious Pardo Yachts and Greenline Yachts ranges.

Axopar 22 - The Triple Award Winner

For the first time Aussies will be able to see the new Axopar 22 range. Europe's fastest-growing boat company have come up with a 22-footer that offers all the benefits of Axopar, in a sleek, trailerable vessel.

Superior to many boats out there, the cool-looking Axopar 22 will be a true driver's boat. Sticking with Axopar's DNA, the twin stepped hull and cutting bow offer first-in-class handling, seaworthiness, offshore capability and safety, combined with the efficiency and comfort that its bigger 28ft and 37ft siblings are renowned for.

Axopar 28 - The Multi-award Winning Range

In 2021 Axopar made some essential new upgrades to the multi-award winning Axopar 28 range. You'll find some of the key features from the 37 revolution embedded in this new 28 and this is your first opportunity to see it. The Axopar 28 will be even better equipped for any adventure with a new swim platform, optional roof racks for kayaks or bikes, and improved helm console with new Simrad Navigation.

Versatile and easy to handle, the 28 has plenty of room thanks to its spacious configuration for sunbathing, water-sports, fishing, socializing or just cruising the coast. You won't want to miss this best-selling model.

Axopar 37 - The Revolutionary Range

Experience the latest generation Axopar and see what the world is talking about. The fastest-growing company in this part of the marine industry and the new 37 is the queen of the fleet. The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort, and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts

BRABUS Shadow 900

The intelligent partnership between Axopar boats and the German car manufacturer BRABUS brings a vessel in a class of its own, winning numerous awards since its launch. Thrilling and competent the BRABUS Shadow 900 is all-round performer. Powered by Mercury Marine's latest dual 450R Verado XL 4.6 litre V8 FourStroke engines, offering speeds up to 60kts. This combined with the renowned twin stepped hull and cutting bow you can expect from the award-winning designer Jarkko Jämsen ensures supreme offshore handling and efficiency. Each model is hand-built with painstaking precision ensuring each detail lives up to BRABUS' high standards.

Pardo Yachts

Ranging from the 11 metre Pardo 38 up to the 18-metre Endurance 60, Pardo's unique Italian style and functionality both above and below decks has won many admirers throughout the world, quickly becoming the number 1 walkaround day boat in the sector. This rapid growth can be put down to giving the modern boater the experience, quality and style that they demand.

Greenline Yachts

Greenline Yachts are created for boating enthusiasts that want to cruise in comfort and luxury, whilst minimising their impact on the environment. The sophisticated approach to design, coupled with the latest technologies has produced a range of liveaboard boats ranging in size from 10 metres to 21 metres in length. Greenline lead the way with their hybrid and electric engines and come standard with a minimum of 1.2kW of solar to power the homely appliances found onboard each model.

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy